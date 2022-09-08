Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 Draw: Hosts India in Pool D with England and Spain

Hosts India were drawn in Pool D along with England, who they have met many times including the Commonwealth Games in the past 6 six months, as well as two-time silver medallists Spain and world cup debutants Wales.

The current world number side Australia, who got the bronze medal at the last World Cup in 2018, are in Pool A along with 2016 Olympic Champions Argentina, France and African Champions South Africa.

Defending champions Belgium have been drawn in Pool B along with 2002 and 2006 World Champions Germany, as well as two representatives from Asia, namely Korea and Japan.

Pool C will feature the finalists from the last edition, the Netherlands, at the head of the group and they will come up against the Oceania representative New Zealand, Malaysia and newcomers Chile, who are participating for the very first time in a FIH Hockey Men's World Cup.

Here is a look at the Pools for Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar - Rourkela:

Pool A Pool B Pool C Pool D Australia Belgium Netherlands India Argentina Germany New Zealand England France Korea Malaysia Spain South Africa Japan Chile Wales

Apart from Odisha CM Patnaik, FIH Acting President Seif Ahmed, Shri Tusharkanti Behera, - Sports & Youth Services, Odisha, Dr S Y Quraishi, Member, CoA, Hockey India, Mr. Zafar Iqbal, Member, CoA, Hockey India, attended the draw ceremony.

The other personalities present at the ceremony were Shri Dilip Tirkey, Chairman, Hockey Promotion Council of Odisha among others as the draw proceedings were conducted by FIH CEO Thierry Weil.

"We are always very proud to welcoming the best hockey teams and players of the world for such an outstanding event," Patnaik said.

FIH Acting President Seif Ahmed said: "We can't wait to see the best teams in the world in action in the new 'jewel' of hockey, the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, alongside the iconic Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar."

The full schedule for the matches to be played next year across two venues - The Kalinga Stadium (Bhubaneswar) and the new Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium (Rourkela) - will be revealed soon. The show-piece event is scheduled to be held from January 13, 2023 to January 29, 2023.