Sardar Singh axed from India's Hockey World League Final squad

Bengaluru, November 17: India named an 18-member squad for the upcoming Hockey World League Final to be played in Bhubaneshwar from December 1 but former-skipper Sardar Singh failed to find a spot.

Hockey India (HI), however, have recalled penalty corner specialist and defender Rupinder Pal Singh and midfielder Birendra Lakra for the tournament.

Sardar, who was part of the team that won the Asia Cup last month in Dhaka, has for the past year been pushed to give up his customary playmaker's role to Manpreet Singh.

Manpreet will continue to lead the side with Chinglensana Singh donning the vice-captaincy jersey.

Sardar, 31, was asked to play in the 'free man' role in defence and did \well during the Asia Cup.

But with Rupinder and Lakra back in the fray, Sardar has been axed from the team with numerous calls for him to retire.

India are placed in Pool B alongside Australia, England and Germany. The hosts play their first game against Australia on December 1 at 7.30 PM IST.

SQUAD: Goalkeepers: Akash Anil Chikte, Suraj Karkera Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Dipsan Tirkey, Varun Kumar, Rupinderpal Singh, Birendra Lakra

Midfielders: Manpreet Singh (Capt), Chinglensana Singh (vice-captain), SK Uthappa, Sumit, Kothajit Singh

Forwards: SV Sunil, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Gurjant Singh.