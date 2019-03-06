English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Several key players injured, Manpreet to lead young Indian team in Azlan Shah Cup

By Pti
Manpreet Singh will lead a young Indian side in this years Sultan Azlan Shah Cup
Manpreet Singh will lead a young Indian side in this year's Sultan Azlan Shah Cup

New Delhi, March 6: Hockey India on Wednesday named a relatively young 18-member team to be led by midfielder Manpreet Singh for the 28th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup after several key players were ruled out of the prestigious hockey tournament due to injuries.

Surender - Manpreet’s new deputy

Surender - Manpreet’s new deputy

Manpreet will be assisted by a new deputy in defender Surender Kumar in this year's Azlan Shah Cup to be held in Ipoh, Malaysia from March 23 to 30.

Apart from India and hosts Malaysia, the other participating nations are Canada, Korea, South Africa, Asian Games gold medallist Japan.

Injury blues

Injury blues

India, which starts its campaign against Japan on March 23, will miss the services of experienced forwards SV Sunil, Akashdeep Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, besides defenders Rupinder Pal Singh, Harmanpreet Singh as well as midfielder Chinglensana Singh, who all were sidelined due to injuries.

Two junior players Vishal Antil and Pardeep Singh also missed the cut owing to injuries. According to a statement from Hockey India, all the injured players will continue their rehabilitation at the Sports Authority of India South Centre in Bengaluru.

Sreejesh - the experienced custodian

Sreejesh - the experienced custodian

The 18-member team will have experienced PR Sreejesh under the goal post while Krishan B Pathak will be the second custodian. The backline will be spearheaded by vice-captain Surender in the company of Gurinder Singh, Birendra Lakra, Kothajit Singh Khundongbam and dragflick duo of Varun Kumar and Amit Rohidas.

Skipper Manpreet will man the midfield alongside young guns Vivek Sagar Prasad, Hardik Singh, Sumit and Nilakanta Sharma.

India's forwardline consists of Mandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Shilanand Lakra and Sumit Kumar.

"It is unfortunate that we will be missing some key players for the 28th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2019 due to injury," said HI's High Performance Director David John.

"However, it is important for them to return to 100 per cent fitness ahead of the FIH Series Final, which is a crucial tournament in our quest for 2020 Olympic berth and so they will continue to remain in Bengaluru and work on their rehabilitation.

Young side with tremendous potential: John

Young side with tremendous potential: John

"It is a relatively young side but each of these players have tremendous potential and have a good amount of international exposure. It is important to see how they fair in Malaysia as it will show the depth we possess in the core group ahead of the Olympic Qualification events this year," added John, who is currently in charge of the team in the absence of a full-time chief coach.

The position of men's hockey team's chief coach is lying vacant after the removal of Harendra Singh following a disappointing World Cup campaign last year, where India crashed out in the quarterfinals.

The Indian team will leave for Ipoh, Malaysia from Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on March 18.

Indian men's hockey team:

Goalkeepers: P R Sreejesh, Krishan B Pathak

Defenders: Gurinder Singh, Surender Kumar (vice-captain), Varun Kumar, Birendra Lakra, Amit Rohidas, Kothajit Singh Khadangbam

Midfielders: Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh (captain)

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Sumit Kumar.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 6, 2019, 17:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 6, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue