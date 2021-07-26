Tokyo 2020: Indian women pay the penalty as Germany win 2-0

Nike Lorenz gave the Germans an early lead in the 12th minute (her 34th international goal) by sounding the board from the first penalty corner of the match, before Anne Schroder doubled the lead in the 35th with a stunning field goal.

India had a chance to equalise in the 33rd minute when they got a penalty stroke, but Gurjit Kaur's shot was saved by German goalkeeper.

This was India's second loss in as many matches, following their 1-5 defeat to the Netherlands in the opening match.

After the drubbing at the hands of world no.1 Netherlands, the Indians lifted their game by a notch, but still it was not enough to get past Germany at the Oi Hockey Stadium.

The team was guilty of wasting a lot of opportunities, including the penalty stroke by Gurjit, in the third quarter while luck also did not favour the Rani Rampal-led side.

For Germany, it was their second win on the trot, having beaten Great Britain 2-1 in their first match.

India's next match in the group is against Great Britain on Wednesday (July 28) at 6.30am IST.