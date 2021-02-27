We need to get into the match-groove quickly: PR Sreejesh

Getting to play a competitive match after the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic enforced gap of almost a year, India who are fourth in IHF rankings, take on Germany, who are two places below them, as part of their Europe tour.

The match starts at 5.30pm IST.

"The entire team is very excited and eager to get on with the first match. It's been more than a year since we played a competitive match, and we're prepared for the challenge," said Sreejesh.

"It's been about five days since we arrived in Krefeld and the weather too hasn't been too cold. It was about 16-18 degrees when we practiced and we're quite comfortable playing in this weather."

India last played in the FIH Hockey Pro League held in January and February last year where the team took on the Netherlands, Belgium and Australia at home in Bhubaneswar.

"Not playing competitive matches in over a year has been very difficult, mostly mentally than physically. But the coaching staff ensured the sessions during the national camp were planned in such a way that it would excite us players and they tried to create an environment of competition in the group.

"Though we played a lot of matches internally over the past few months in SAI, the next few weeks in Europe will show exactly where we're at in terms of performance," Sreejesh said.

The ace goalkeeper added that the tour would help the team set the parameters for their Olympic preparation.

"These matches against Germany and Great Britain are important for our preparations. It's an opportunity to test ourselves tactically, physically and mentally. We're very lucky to be able to play against quality teams, despite the ongoing pandemic. This outing will help us set the parameter and enable us to plan our months leading up to the Olympics," he said.

On playing against Germany, Sreejesh said, "We've watched them closely, analysed their game and replicated how we must play against them during the past few weeks in camp. They play man-to-man and our style of play will be slightly tweaked in order to succeed against them. The whole idea is to implement what we've been doing in camp these past few months and the focus will be on ourselves."

Speaking about the challenges of playing in a bio-bubble, Sreejesh said, "There're no challenges in this regard. We're very used to being in a bio-bubble and also understand very well that the COVID-19 pandemic isn't over yet, and we need to be responsible. We've received very strict SOP for this tour and are following it."

(Source: Hockey India)