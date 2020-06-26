English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Will focus on strength training and hockey-specific muscle groups during fitness training at home: Hockey Teams

By

New Delhi, 26 June 2020: The Indian Senior Men's and Women's Hockey Core Probables have spent quality time with their families for a few days after being given a month-long break on 19 June 2020.

The Women's Core Probable Group was at the Sports Authority of India campus in Bengaluru since February for the National Coaching Camp, while the Men's Core Group arrived in Bengaluru in the first week of March. The Men and Women Core Probable athletes will be recalled on 19 July 2020 to resume sports activities as part of their preparations for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The Indian Men's Hockey Team Forward Ramandeep Singh expressed that he will be taking rest for a few days before resuming his fitness training at home.

"It's been great to be back at home after a long camp. I have spent quality time with my family while taking rest at home. Our Scientific Advisor Robin Arkell has given us a few directions about how we should carry out our fitness training here. I will start doing some basic exercises which require minimal equipment such as push-ups and crunches from next week onwards," said the 27-year-old.

Midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad said that the team's Scientific Advisor has suggested a training plan which focuses on the lower back and hamstring.

"It's important to continue focussing on our fitness at home as well. Robin has suggested a training plan which focuses on our lower back, hamstring and all the parts in our body which are important for hockey. The exercises in the fitness schedule will help keep our important body parts strong and healthy," said the 20-year-old.

The Indian Women's Hockey Team Forward Navjot Kaur expressed that the entire side will be focusing on strength training and hockey-specific muscle groups during their break at home.

"During our stay at home, we will be focusing on strength training and hockey-specific muscle groups. We worked very hard on our fitness during the lockdown and we will definitely continue to work on it at home as well. We can certainly use this time to improve our strength and endurance," said the 25-year-old.

Defender Gurjit Kaur added that the team will be also doing some exercises which they carried out during the lockdown at the SAI campus.

"We got used to carrying out our fitness schedule in our rooms in the past few months. We will certainly carry on with push-ups and crunches at home as well. Since I have come back home after a long time, I am taking rest for a few days. I will start my fitness training in a week's time. We have been directed to focus on our strength training during this period," said the 24-year-old.

Source: Media Release

More HOCKEY News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Bayern may sell Alcantara to buy Havertz
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, June 26, 2020, 15:42 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 26, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue