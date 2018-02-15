Women's hockey national camp in Bengaluru

The camp comes in the light of Indian eves' preparation for major events coming up including the Commonwealth Games (CWG) to be held in Australia in April, 5th Asian Champions Trophy in South Korea in May, the World Cup to be held in England in July and the Asian Games in Indonesia in August.

The Hockey India announced a 34-member probables list for the SAI camp.

Head coach Harendra Singh, who will be in charge of the camp, spoke on the need for speed and agility ahead of a busy calendar year for the women.

"Since 2018 is extremely important with mega events in the pipeline it's necessary for the team to stay fit and injury-free but at the same time they also need to be fast and agile. Keeping this in mind we'll have a series of sessions to guide players and educate them on significance of fitness and achieving our target in major competitions," said Harendra.

After ending the year 2017 on a high, winning the Women's Asia Cup in Japan, the Indian eves will begin their campaign this year with a tour to South Korea where they will be based from March 3 to 12.

During the Korea tour, India will play five matches against the hosts at the Jinchun National Athletic Centre.

Then they will then head to Gold Coast in Australia for the CWG in April before returning to Korea in May for the Asian Champions Trophy title defence.

"The Korean tour is important ahead of the CWG as we want to implement a few combinations and get some good match practice before we leave for Australia. With the Asian Champions Trophy being held in Korea, it's good to get used to the playing conditions in that country and also matches against the home team ahead of a big competition is always good," added Harendra.

(Source: Hockey India)

The probables list

Goalkeepers

1. Savita

2. Rajani Etimarpu

3. Swati

Defenders

4. Deep Grace Ekka

5. P Sushila Chanu

6. Sunita Lakra

7. Gurjit Kaur

8. Hnialum Lal Ruat Feli

9. Navdeep Kaur

10. Rashmita Minz

11. Neelu Dadiya

Midfielders

12. Namita Toppo

13. Nikki Pradhan

14. Deepika

15. Karishma Yadav

16. Renuka Yadav

17. Navjot Kaur

18. Monika

19. Lilima Minz

20. Neha Goyal

21. Udita

22. M Lily Chanu

23. Nilanjali Rai

24. Suman Devi Thoudam

Forwards

25. Rani

26. Vandana Katariya

27. Preeti Dubey

28. Reena Khokhar

29. Anupa Barla

30. Sonika

31. Lalremsiami

32. Poonam Rani

33. Navneet Kaur

34. Navpreet Kaur