Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India depend on China for Final berth after Japan stalemate
Published: Saturday, September 13, 2025

oi-Sauradeep Ash

In an intense clash at the Women's Asia Cup 2025 in Hangzhou, the Indian Women's Hockey Team fought hard to secure a 1-1 draw against Japan. India took an early lead with a goal by Beauty Dung Dung in the seventh minute, while Shiho Kobayakawa equalized for Japan late in the match at the 58th minute.

India started strongly and looked threatening right from the outset, with Ishika Chaudhary hitting the post early on. Japan pushed back with some attacking moves but India struck first when Beauty Dung Dung deflected a shot from Neha into the goal. India maintained pressure and earned the game's first penalty corner towards the end of the first quarter, finishing that period ahead 1-0.

The second quarter saw Japan intensify their attack as they chased the equalizer. Although Japan earned a penalty corner early on, India's defense successfully thwarted their efforts. As the half progressed, India regained control and launched several attacks, but Japan's defense remained resilient, leaving India leading 1-0 at halftime.

In the third quarter, India increased their offensive pressure, with Lalremsiami playing a key role in driving forward attacks. Despite repeated attempts, the Indian side was unable to extend their lead as Japan's defense held firm. India's dominance continued but the scoreboard remained unchanged at 1-0 going into the final quarter.

Japan stepped up their assaults in the last quarter in search of a crucial equalizer. Indian defenders continued to repel multiple attacks, but midway through the period, India pushed forward again, winning multiple penalty corners. Near the end, Japan equalized through Kobayakawa, and the match concluded in a 1-1 stalemate.

India's progression to the final depends on China's result against Korea, where a Chinese win or a loss by fewer than three goals will see India reach the Women's Asia Cup 2025 final.