Asian Games 2018: Indian eves crush Japan in Kabaddi but lose to Chinese Taipei in Basketball

India won 43-12 in a lop-sided encounter. The Indian women dominated the contest from start to end against the Japanese, recording an emphatic win in their first game on day one of competitions.

India stayed on track to complete a hat-trick of titles in the multi-sport quadrennial extravaganza. Japan were never in the match and the gulf in class between the two teams was evident from the beginning.

In a campaign for a third gold at the Asian Games, first bit of great news comes from the Kabaddi arena in Jakarta as Team India Women clinch their first win against Team Japan! Score 43-12

The men's team, also one of the favourites, start their campaign against Bangladesh later in the day followed by a match against Sri Lanka in the evening.

Indian women lose to Chinese Taipei in basketball

The Indian women's basketball team had a disappointing outing as it lost 61-84 to Chinese Taipei at the 18th Asian Games here today. This was India's second defeat in the group stage, having earlier lost to Kazakhstan 61-79.

In the Group A match, India trailed 28-33 at the half time after having led for some time at the GBK Basket Hall. Their encouraging show in the first half, however, came to nought as Chinese Taipei raced away with the game in the second half.

At the end of the third quarter, India fell apart as Chinese Taipei opened up a massive lead of 64-45. The Chinese Taipei women continued their dominance in the final quarter as India played catch-up.

India next play Unified Korea tomorrow and then take on hosts Indonesia on Aug 23.