Breaking Barriers on the Mat: Para-Athletes Create History With Inspirational Kabaddi Exhibition Match During PKL 2025 By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 18:24 [IST]

oi-MyKhel Team

Jaipur, Sep 24: In a groundbreaking celebration of human resilience and sporting excellence, the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur became the stage for an extraordinary para-athlete kabaddi exhibition match that redefined the boundaries of determination and skill during the ongoing PKL 2025-leg in the Pink City.

The Wheeling Happiness Foundation, under the visionary leadership of Padma Shree Dr Deepa Malik, joined forces with the Capri Sports Foundation to organise this historic event that brought together para-athletes from across the nation. The collaboration marks a significant milestone in India's journey toward inclusive sports development.

Para Dhakad vs Para Warriorz: A Battle of Champions

The exhibition match featured two powerhouse teams - **Para Dhakad and Para Warriorz - each comprising 12 exceptional athletes representing various disability categories:

Arm amputees (above wrists and elbows)

Leg amputees (above and below knee)

Polio survivors with mobility challenges

Athletes with varied limb impairments

The diversity of the teams showcased the universal appeal of kabaddi and its adaptability across different physical conditions.

Bengal Warriorz Stars Show Solidarity with Para-Athletes

Adding star power and emotional depth to the event, players from the prestigious Bengal Warriorz Pro Kabaddi League team were present to support and cheer for the para-athletes, creating an atmosphere of unity and mutual respect.

Captain's Tribute: "They Are the Real Heroes"

Bengal Warriorz skipper Devank Dalal was visibly moved by the display of skill and determination: "It was a very nice match to watch, and I consider them the real heroes. They have a lot of struggles in life. If we get a small injury, we take rest, but despite their struggles, they are working hard and playing so well. So it is very motivating for us as kabaddi players."

From Athletics to Kabaddi: A Para-Sport Evolution Story

Vikas Kumar, a Para Athletics 100m Silver Medalist at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix in Nottwil, Switzerland, reflected on the transformative journey of para-kabaddi in India: "I used to participate in general able-bodied para-athletics till Rajesh sir (coach) and Deepa ma'am worked hard to bring up para-kabaddi in our country.

"A lot of my para-athletes have now moved into para-kabaddi as well. And now, playing on such a big stage is a very proud feeling, especially because our para-athletes are being looked at in the same light as the able-bodied athletes."

Coach's Vision: Building a Brighter Future for Para-Kabaddi

Rajesh Kumar, Bhim Awardee and Asian Para Games medalist (2010), emphasized the transformative impact of PKL's support: "We thank the PKL for this opportunity that has been provided for our players. It will give our para-kabaddi players a new identity. It will also act as motivation for the athletes who are sitting at home and watching us play. The future of our para-kabaddi players is very bright, and now even more because of the PKL."

Dreams Realized: Playing on the PKL Stage

For many athletes, stepping onto the Pro Kabaddi League mat represented the fulfillment of a lifelong dream. Sachin Tandel, para-kabaddi gold medalist at Sri Lanka in 2021, captured this sentiment perfectly: "I have been playing para-kabaddi since 2018. And this opportunity that we got today to play on the PKL mat - to represent para-athletes on this stage - is a very proud moment for me."

The Bigger Picture: Inclusive Sports in India

This exhibition match represents more than just a sporting event - it's a statement about India's commitment to inclusive athletics and the recognition of para-athletes as equals in the sporting arena. The collaboration between established foundations and professional leagues creates a blueprint for similar initiatives across other sports.

With the success of this exhibition and the growing support from professional leagues, para-kabaddi in India appears poised for significant growth. The event serves as inspiration for aspiring para-athletes nationwide and demonstrates the potential for adaptive sports to gain mainstream recognition.

