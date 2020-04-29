Champions week for Kabaddi fans on Star Sports: Schedule, When & Where to Watch

Fans can expect all the action leading to teams winning championships across seasons! Starting from vivo Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 1 champions, the broadcaster will showcase the journey of the winning team with the seasons high-points, behind-the-scenes peeks of players and coaches, and lots more.

Along with PKL champions, viewers will witness India’s 2016 Kabaddi World Cup journey and KBD Juniors Season 3 Winner’s journey as well.

Going back to 2014 from where PKL started, watch Jaipur Pink Panthers pick the maiden title as Champions Season 1 on May 1st, followed by UMumba’s road to victory in Season 2 on May 2nd. Then comes the three-time champions Patna Pirates; watch their journey from May 3rd to 5th – they emerged victorious in three back -to-back seasons starting Season 3, with their relentless attitude and spirit.

Then comes the Season 6 Champions Bengaluru Bulls who broke Patna’s winning streak and grabbed the title for the first time with a splendid performance – watch their journey on May 6th. Finally, on May 7th, relive the journey of Bengal Warriors who came into the 7th season with confidence and ended up winning the title.

May 8th and 9th are dedicated to the KBD Juniors Season 3 champs and 2016 Kabaddi World Cup respectively. The journey of the Indian team at the 2016 KWC is a story that the nation witnessed and loved – relive it exclusively on Star Sports. Watch KBD Juniors Season 3 winners, Mount Litera Zee School, Patna, entertain the crowd with their impressive skills.

The KBD Juniors kids are a treat to watch, their kabaddi techniques are new, evolved and like no other.

Schedule:

Date Show Channel Time Channel Time May 1st Pro Kabaddi Champions 2014 (Season 1) Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3 10.30 am Star Sports First 9.30 am May 2nd Pro Kabaddi Champions 2015 (Season 2) Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3 10.30 am Star Sports First 9.30 am May 3rd Pro Kabaddi Champions 2016 (Season 3) Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3 10.30 am Star Sports First 9.30 am May 4th PKL Season 4 Champions (Season 4) Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3 10.30 am Star Sports First 9.30 am May 5th VIVO PKL 5 Champions (Season 5) Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3 10.30 am Star Sports First 9.30 am May 6th Total KBD Champions (Season 6) Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3 10.30 am Star Sports First 9.30 am May 7th Total KBD Champions (Season 7) Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3 10.30 am Star Sports First 9.30 am May 8th KBD Juniors Final (Season 3) Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3 10.30 am Star Sports First 9.30 am May 9th Kabaddi World Cup 2016 Champions Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3 10.30 am Star Sports First 9.30 am