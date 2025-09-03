Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba PKL 12 Highlights: Naveen Kumar, Shivam Patare Star For Steelers In Tie-Breaker Thriller By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Wednesday, September 3, 2025, 23:43 [IST]

PKL: The Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 witnessed its third tie-breaker of the campaign as defending champions Haryana Steelers carved out a sensational win against U Mumba at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag on Wednesday.

A match full of dramatic swings saw Naveen Kumar's game-turning Super Raid and Shivam Patare's decisive strike in the tie-breaker secure the Steelers' first victory of the season. PKL 2025 Special Site | Stats | Results | Player Comparison

U Mumba Start in Style

U Mumba came out firing, with Ajit Chouhan leading the charge in attack. Within minutes, they raced to a commanding 5-0 advantage before inflicting the fastest All-Out of the season to leave the Steelers trailing 2-12. Chouhan was unstoppable in the early stages, notching raid points at will as U Mumba controlled the tempo.

Steelers Fight Back

Despite the shaky start, Haryana clawed their way back. A couple of well-timed tackles, including Shivam's dismissal of Chouhan, helped them enforce an All-Out of their own, cutting the deficit to 12-16. Vinay then stepped up with a brilliant raid and by halftime, the Steelers had reduced the gap to just three points, with U Mumba holding a narrow 23-20 lead.

Naveen's Game-Changing Moment

The second half saw U Mumba briefly stretch their lead, with Chouhan completing his Super 10. But Haryana refused to give in. Naveen Kumar, in scintillating form, delivered a stunning Super Raid late in the match to inflict an All-Out, giving the Steelers their first lead of the contest. With the scores locked at 36-36 at full time, the clash went into a tie-breaker.

Patare Seals the Thriller

The tie-breaker was a nail-biter as both teams exchanged points. While Sunil Kumar and Chouhan kept U Mumba alive, Haryana's Jaya Soorya and Vinay responded strongly. Then came the decisive blow - Shivam Patare produced a jaw-dropping Super Raid, eliminating three defenders in one go to tilt the balance in Haryana's favour. U Mumba's late push fell short as the Steelers held their nerve to clinch a famous win.

With Naveen's heroics and Patare's brilliance, the defending champions announced their comeback in style, setting the tone for the rest of their campaign.