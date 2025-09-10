France vs Iceland Live Streaming: Where and When to watch FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match in India?

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants PKL 12 Highlights: Redemption for Pink Panthers and Nitin Kumar after Golden Raid Victory vs Giants Published: Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Giants: It was a night of redemption and resilience for the Jaipur Pink Panthers, who edged Gujarat Giants in a nail-biting tie-breaker at the Vishwanadh Sports Club, thanks to a Golden Raid from Nitin Kumar.

The star raider's 15 points proved to be the difference in a game that swung like a pendulum and kept fans at the edge of their seats until the very last raid. PKL 2025 Special Site | Stats | Results | Player Comparison

Neck-and-Neck Start

Gujarat Giants opened the proceedings through Rakesh Sungroya, who stormed into the game with a two-point raid. Jaipur replied in kind, with Ali Samadi and Deepanshu Khatri bringing them level at 6-6. Rakesh then produced a Super Raid to tilt the balance in Giants' favour, only for Nitin Kumar to restore parity with a Super Raid of his own at 11-11.

Momentum Swings Before Half-Time

The Pink Panthers briefly edged ahead, but a Super Tackle from Nitin Panwar ensured Gujarat carried a slender 16-15 advantage into the break. The second half continued in the same vein, with Aryavardhan Navale and Panwar adding crucial points while Deepanshu countered with a big tackle on Rakesh.

Jaipur Seize Initiative

A yellow card to Himanshu Jaglan turned the tide, allowing Jaipur to enforce an ALL OUT and surge ahead 25-21. Nitin Kumar secured his Super 10 during this phase, seemingly putting the Panthers in command. However, the Giants showed immense grit to claw back, with Rakesh and Panwar leading the charge to tie the game at 25-25 with five minutes left.

Final-Quarter Drama

Rakesh completed his Super 10 and inflicted an ALL OUT on Jaipur, giving Gujarat a four-point cushion. But Nitin Kumar, determined to redeem his earlier miss, dragged the Panthers back within touching distance. His late raid set the stage for a thrilling tie-breaker - the fifth of PKL Season 12.

The Golden Raid

The tie-breaker saw both teams trading blows. Shadloui's tackle gave Gujarat a narrow edge, but Aryan Kumar's counter on Navale forced a Golden Raid. With the game hanging by a thread, Nitin Kumar stepped up and delivered the decisive raid, sealing Jaipur's redemption and earning them their second tie-breaker victory of the season.

