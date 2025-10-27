Joginder Narwal Eyes Another PKL Title: Dabang Delhi Ready for Battle Against Puneri Paltan in Qualifier 1 of PKL Season 12 By MyKhel Staff Published: Monday, October 27, 2025, 20:44 [IST]

New Delhi, Oct 27: Dabang Delhi K.C. are set to face Puneri Paltan in Qualifier 1 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 tonight. Dabang Delhi, the champions of Season 8, have had a stellar league stage in the competition with 26 points in 18 games to finish second in the points table.

While, Puneri Paltan also had equal points with 13 wins and 5 defeats from 18 games, but the season 10 champions had a better score difference than Delhi to find themselves at the top of the table.

The two teams will now lock horns in the Qualifier 1 tonight at Thyagraj Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. The winner will march straight into the final, while the losing side will get another chance in Qualifier 2.

Ahead of the big clash, head coach Joginder Narwal shared insights on his team's mindset, legendary Iranian defender Fazel Atrachali's impact on the team, and Delhi's defensive strength going into the playoffs.

On Fazel Atrachali's Role and Influence

Asked about Fazel Atrachali's impact in the dressing room after his record-breaking season, Joginder said the Iranian stalwart has brought experience and composure to the squad.

"Fazel is part of my team. I'm the coach, I guide them. On the mat, senior players like Fazel and Surjeet support the younger ones. Inside the dressing room, I decide what's to be done," he explained.

Joginder also praised Fazel's leadership, saying his transition from player to captain has been seamless. "Fazel has led many teams before. He knows how to handle players and understands the game deeply. His experience has been invaluable for us this season," he added.

On Team Bonding and Defensive Structure of Team

Known for their strong defense, Dabang Delhi have combined experienced campaigners with young talents this season. Joginder credited this mix for the team's success.

"We have senior players like Fazel, Surjeet, and Sandeep, along with young players who've gelled well. Their bonding has been fantastic throughout the league, and that reflects in our performance," he said.

On League Expansion and Technical Issues

Joginder welcomed the playoff expansion from six to eight teams, calling it a positive change. "This gives more teams a chance. Sometimes, good sides miss out narrowly. Now, everyone gets another opportunity. It's good for Kabaddi," he said.

On recent match stoppages issues in the season, he clarified, "Sometimes there are technical issues-it's not deliberate. Umpires and referees are doing their best for the sport."

Focused on the Trophy

Joginder, who captained Delhi to their maiden title in Season 8, now aims to repeat the feat as head coach. "Back then, I lifted the trophy as captain. Now, I want to win it again for Delhi as coach. The team is motivated, and we're ready to fight till the end," he said.