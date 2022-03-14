Kabaddi international Sandeep Nangal is shot dead

The incident took place on the sidelines of a kabaddi tournament at Mallian Kalan village of Shahkot.

Jalandhar (Rural) Deputy Superintendent of Police (Nakodar) Lakhwinder Singh said the 40-year-old player hailed from Nangal Ambiyan village in Shahkot. But he, along with his family, was settled in England.

Sandeep used to organise kabaddi tournaments in Punjab. Police said when Sandeep came out of the tournament site, four unidentified assailants opened fire on him.

Police suspect eight to 10 bullets were pumped into the kabaddi player. The Deputy Superintendent of Police said 10 empty bullet shells were found from the spot.

After Sandeep was shot, he was taken to a hospital in Nakodar where he was declared dead, said police. A video of the firing incident also went viral on social media. Police said further investigation was underway.

Sandeep ruled the kabaddi world for more than a decade and plied his trade in Canada, USA, UK, other than Punjab.

Tournament organizers said that while the event was going on, Sandeep had gone to drop some of his friends, where as soon as he got the opportunity, some armed unidentified miscreants started firing at him.