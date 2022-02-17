Kabaddi star Rohit Kumar appointed brand ambassador of Vision11

Rohit Kumar, who is currently playing for the Telugu Titans, is one of the poster boys of the Pro Kabaddi League. This collaboration is definitely bound to draw the attention of fantasy sports players and fans alike.

Vision11 offers Indian sports fanatics a chance to display their understanding of various sports like kabaddi, cricket, hockey, football. Vision 11 allows users to make their teams in kabaddi, which is a unique feature & not generally available on other platforms.

Users can assemble their own team of real-life players from forthcoming matches, get points based on their performance on the field, and compete against other users. It makes sure users are a part of the game they enjoy and have a chance to win real money and other fantastic prizes and provides a secure and safe environment for them to play fantasy sports.

Speaking on the association, the CEO of vision11, stated, "Having a famous face like Rohit Kumar as a brand ambassador of the company will surely help us reach out to the more specific audience which loves to be associated with Kabaddi. In the peak season of Kabaddi, it will help us to mark the great faith, more user reach, and better engagement."

After being appointed the brand ambassador Rohit Kumar said: "I am delighted to collaborate with Vision11. A fantasy sports platform, like Vision11, will allow viewers to become more involved in the ecosystem of Indian Kabaddi. With the Pro Kabaddi League in full swing, it is a great time to allow fans & users more opportunity to showcase their strategies & skills."

Aethleti Circle, the organisation working behind the scenes in this deal are elated that it has been finalised. "We are really excited & glad that our exclusive athlete has been bagged in as the brand ambassador by such a popular fantasy platform like Vision11. This definitely opens up new doors for us", said Aethleti Circle founder, Diksha Chhillar.

Aethleti Circle is a sports management organisation that manages Sponsorships, Social media, PR & media of various famous Indian athletes and this deal definitely gives a boost to the company as well for future endeavours.

