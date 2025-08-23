PKL 12: Grown With Us, Made UP Yoddhas Grow– Jasveer Singh On NYPs-Turned-Leaders Sumit Sangwan & Ashu Singh By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 12:29 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

PKL 12: UP Yoddhas have named star corner defender Sumit Sangwan as their captain and dependable cover defender Ashu Singh as vice-captain for the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12.

Both players have been integral to the franchise since making their debuts as New Young Players (NYPs) in Season 7, and their elevation to leadership roles reflects the team's faith in their ability to guide the squad.

Sumit, 26, has earned a reputation as one of PKL's most consistent defenders, celebrated for his agility, sharp timing, and tactical acumen. Over the past few seasons, he has been a mainstay in the league's top defensive charts, often neutralizing opposition raiders with his decisive tackles.

Ashu, 27, has quietly established himself as the backbone of UP Yoddhas' defensive unit. Primarily operating as a cover defender, his tireless work rate, calmness under pressure, and ability to execute crucial assists have made him indispensable to the team's structure. The Sumit-Ashu duo has formed a reliable defensive partnership, giving the Yoddhas a strong foundation to build on.

Head coach Jasveer Singh highlighted how their journey from promising rookies to team leaders showcases the franchise's long-term vision. "Players like Sumit Sangwan, Ashu Singh, and Surender Gill have been with us since Season 7. When you work with someone for so long, you naturally build a bond. It becomes easier to understand and communicate with them, what we want from them, what they expect from us, and what kind of training suits them. This helps not just in their personal growth but also in the overall development of the team," he told MyKhel during a a special Media Day organized by JioStar ahead of the new season.

With leaders who have grown within the system and understand the Yoddhas' ethos, the team enters PKL 12 with renewed optimism. The franchise is confident that the blend of experience, continuity, and youthful energy spearheaded by Sumit and Ashu can finally drive them to their maiden Pro Kabaddi title.

UP Yoddhas Full Squad: Guman Singh, Dong Geon Lee, Pranay Rane, Bhavani Rajput, Surender Gill, Gagan Gowda, Shivam Choudhary, Keshav Kumar, Jatin Singh, Mohammadreza Kaboudrahangi, Mahender Singh, Ronak Nain, Sumit Sangwan (c), Ashu Singh (vc), Sahul Kumar, Hitesh Kadiyan, Jayesh Mahajan, Gangaram, Sachin Manipal.

