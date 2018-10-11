PKL 2018: All-round Bengal Warriors outclass Tamil Thalaivas

PKL Table | PKL Results | PKL Fixtures

For the Thalaivas, Ajay Thakur wasn’t in good touch and it affected their performance. This was the fourth consecutive defeat for the Thalaivas who now haven’t won a match since the opening day.

Jasvir Singh began impressively for Tamil Thalaivas as he scored two raid points as they trailed 2-3 after three minutes. Bengal Warriors’ experienced defender Surjeet made two careless tackles but they still led 5-4 after six minutes.

Bengal 'WOW'riors end #VivoProKabaddi's first leg on a high with a powerful 36-27 win over the home team! #CHEvKOL pic.twitter.com/6K7LujA3Vk — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 11, 2018

Ajay Thakur came up with a two-point raid in the 7th minute as the Thalaivas led for the first time in the match. Bengal Warriors were reduced to just one man in the ninth minute and trailed 5-9. Rakesh Narwal scored with a brilliant super raid in the 11th minute as Bengal Warriors leveled the match at 10-10 and averted a sure-shot all out.

Bengal Warriors scored their first tackle point in the 14th minute to lead 11-10. Thalaivas forced a super tackle in the same minute to lead 12-11.

At the end of the first half, Bengal Warriors had inflicted an all out and led 18-15 at the break.

The second half saw Bengal Warriors take full control of the match as they outscored the opposition both in terms of raid points as well as defence. In the 26th minute, they forced another all out to lead 28-19.

This was the first match where Ajay Thakur performed disappointingly by his standards and that hurt the Thalaivas the most. Manjeet Chillar got a high five and even Jasvir Singh scored six points but Tamil Thalaivas as a unit just didn’t click.

FULL TIME: CHE 27 - 36 KOL#AamarWarriors start their Prokabaddi Season 6 Journey on a victorious note.#CHEvKOL #JordaarKabaddi pic.twitter.com/BoHmPz6bJV — Bengal Warriors (@BengalWarriors) October 11, 2018

For Bengal Warriors, Maninder Singh put in a fine raiding performance and scored nine points

With less than 10 minutes to go, Bengal Warriors led 31-22 and looked comfortable. Tamil Thalaivas’ fitness levels were not upto the mark as they looked jaded and tired. Bengal Warriors didn’t make any mistakes and ran out comfortable winners in the end.

In Thursday’s (October 12) matches, Haryana Steelers will face Gujarat Fortune Giants whereas Puneri Paltan will play Dabang Delhi KC.

Match Awards

VIVO Perfect Raider OF THE MATCH – Maninder Singh (Bengal Warriors)

THE TATA ACE DEFENDEDR OF THE MATCH – Ran Singh (Bengal Warriors)

THE TAMIL THALAIVAS MOMENT OF THE MATCH AWARD – Mahesh Goud (Bengal Warriors)

Source: Press Release