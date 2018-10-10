PKL 2018: Bengaluru Bulls outclass Tamil Thalaivas

Sehrawat scored 20 points but unfortunately suffered an injury at the beginning of the second half. Kashiling Adake, who reached the milestone of scoring 500 raid points in PKL, contributed 9 points in a match that turned to be a Bulls Gala Budhwara for the team from Bengaluru.

The lone performer for Tamil Thalaivas was Ajay Thakur who scored 20 raid points. Tamil Thalaivas defence let them down massively as they scored just five tackle points in the match.

For the first 10 minutes of the match, it seemed like a straight shootout between Pawan Kumar and Ajay Thakur. With the score 8-5 in Bulls’ favour, Pawan had scored seven points whereas Thakur had contributed four points for Tamil Thalaivas. It looked like a close match as after 11 minutes, the Bulls led 9-8.

Pawan Kumar turned the match on its head in the 15th minute with the brave moment of the match. With Bengaluru Bulls leading 15-11, Kumar came up with a brilliant super raid and scored five points. He then followed it up with another four-point super raid as Bengaluru Bulls ended the first half leading 27-12.

Tamil Thalaivas never recovered from that double blow by Kumar as they suffered an all out at the beginning of the second half. Bengaluru Bulls were in a commanding position and led 34-15 after 24 minutes.

Playing their fourth consecutive match in as many days was showing in Tamil Thalaivas’ performance. Except Ajay Thakur who was their fittest player and achieved another super 10.

With less than 10 minutes to go, Bengaluru Bulls led 40-23 and looked on course to a comfortable victory. Ajay Thakur continued to fight for Tamil Thalaivas as he scored two quick raids as they trailed 25-41 after 33 minutes. Tamil Thalaivas inflicted an all out in the 34th minute to trail 29-42.

Kashiling Adake scored with a two-point raid in the 36th minute to lead 45-31 and it ensured their victory. Thakur tried to cut the deficit for Thalaivas as he continued to get raid points. Bengaluru Bulls completed a comfortable 48-37 win at the end.

In Thursday’s matches, UP Yoddha will face Patna Pirates whereas Tamil Thalaivas will take on Bengal Warriors.

Match Awards

VIVO Perfect Raider OF THE MATCH – Pawan Kumar (Bengaluru Bulls)

THE TATA ACE DEFENDEDR OF THE MATCH – Ashish Kumar Sangwan (Bengaluru Bulls)

THE TAMIL THALAIVAS MOMENT OF THE MATCH AWARD – Pawan Kumar (Bengaluru Bulls)

