English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

PKL 2018: Dabang Delhi edge out Gujarat Fortunegiants to end latter's unbeaten run

By
PKL 2018: Dabang Delhi edge out Gujarat Fortunegiants to end latters unbeaten run
Image: PKL Media

Ahmedabad, Nov 20: Dabang Delhi registered a sensational 29-27 victory over Gujarat Fortunegiants in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 6. A last-minute tackle settled what was a really close affair between two evenly-matched teams at Transstadia.

Gujarat Fortunegiant's unbeaten run came to an end with this close defeat. It was a team performance by Dabang Delhi as their star players contributed equally. Meraj Sheykh led the scoring charts with seven points and was ably supported by Ravinder Pahal who scored four crucial tackle points. Sachin scored 9 points for Gujarat Fortunegiants and Parvesh Bhainswal got 6 tackle points.

PKL 2018 Points Table | PKL Results | PKL Fixtures

It was a close start to the match as both teams matched each other for raid and tackle points. Dong Geon Lee scored two raid points for Gujarat Fortunegiants while Meraj Sheykh got a point for Dabang Delhi. After five minutes both teams were level at 5-5. Dabang Delhi opened up a three-point gap to lead 8-5 after eight minutes.

A super tackle in the 9th minute by Gujarat cut the lead to 7-8. Gujarat Fortunegiants led 10-9 after 13 minutes as they sent Meraj Sheykh packing off to the bench. Another tackle point in the 20th minute meant that Gujarat Fortunegiants went into the break leading 13-11.

The second half was again a closely fought contest as both teams refused to give an inch. Dabang Delhi inflicted the first all out of the match in 30th minute as Meraj Sheykh made a successful raid. Sachin revived Gujarat Fortunegiants with a couple of successful raids.

The last five minutes of the match were a tense affair as Gujarat Fortunegiants fought back to level the match at 26-26 in the 38th minute. It looked like Gujarat would make another improbable comeback but Dabang Delhi had other plans. A brilliant super tackle in the 40th minute gave Dabang Delhi 29-27 lead as they ended Gujarat's unbeaten run.

PKL Media

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India vs Australia: Ist T20I: Preview
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 20, 2018, 22:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 20, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue