PKL 2018: Telugu Titans edge past UP Yoddha

Sonepat, October 13: Telugu Titans registered their second consecutive win of the Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season VI as they beat UP Yoddha 34-29. It was an all-round effort from the Titans with Rahul Chaudhari and Nilesh Salunke chipping in with raid points.

Abozar Mighani and Vishal Bhardwaj kept the UP Yoddha raiders quiet for most of the match. Prashanth Kumar Rai scored 11 points for UP Yoddha but his effort went in vain. Telugu Titans led 3-0 after three minutes while UP Yoddha opened their account with a tackle point in the fourth minute.

Rahul Chaudhari scored a raid point in the 10th minute to give Titans 8-7 lead. UP Yoddha’s raiders found it a bit tough to get going in the first half as they trailed 9-13 after 15 minutes. Rishank Devadiga had three points but didn’t get too much support from the likes of Shrikant Jadhav. In the 19th minute Devadiga scored with a two-point as UP Yoddha cut the deficit to just two points.

Titans ended the first half strongly by forcing a super tackle in the 20th minute to lead 18-13 at the break. Abozar Mighani put in a solid defensive shift in the first half and scored four tackle points.

Mighani was the fittest and strongest defender on the match as he made tackle points at crucial moments.

The second half followed a similar pattern as Telugu Titans led for most of the first 10 minutes. Devadiga scored with a two-point raid in the 26th minute as UP Yoddha trailed 16-21.

With less than three minutes to go, UP Yoddha forced a super tackle and trailed 25-30. Prashanth Kumar Rai came up with the brave moment of the match as he made that tackle which led to the super tackle.

For a fleeting moment, it seemed like UP Yoddha might make a comeback as they trailed by four points with just two minutes left.

However, Mighani made another crucial tackle in the 39th minute to give Telugu Titans 31-26 lead. Rahul Chaudhari made a super raid in the dying seconds to win 34-29.

In Sunday’s matches, Patna Pirates will face UP Yoddha and Haryana Steelers will play Puneri Paltan.

Match Awards

  • VIVO Perfect Raider OF THE MATCH – Rahul Chaudhari (Jersey 9), Telugu Titans
  • THE TATA ACE DEFENDEDR OF THE MATCH – Abozar Mohajermighani (Jersey 10), Telugu Titans
  • JSW MOMENT OF THE MATCH AWARD – Farhad Rahimi Milghardan (Jersey 6), Telugu Titans

Source: Press Release

    Story first published: Sunday, October 14, 2018, 0:05 [IST]
