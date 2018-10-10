English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

PKL 2018: U Mumba fight back to down Jaipur Pink Panthers

By
U Mumba defeat Jaipur Pink Panthers

Chennai, October 10: In a see-saw of a match U Mumba made a strong comeback as they beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 39-32 in Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season VI on Wednesday (October 10).

Siddharth Desai scored 13 raid points for U Mumba and was their star performer. He was ably supported by Rohit Baliyan who chipped with seven raid points. It was a disappointing first game for Jaipur Pink Panthers as they squandered a healthy first half advantage.

PKL Points Table | PKL Results | PKL Fixtures

Anup Kumar had a quiet match as he scored just four points and Deepak Hooda too disappointed with just two points. The first half was a story of U Mumba’s attack versus Jaipur Pink Panthers’ defence. While U Mumba scored eight raid points, they could muster just three tackle points. Jaipur Pink Panthers, meanwhile had just two raid points but seven tackle points.

The Pink Panthers started off brightly and led 7-2 after six minutes. Rohit Baliyan made a two-point raid in the next minute as U Mumba trailed 4-7. The Panthers inflicted the first all out of the match in 9th minute to lead 11-5.

U Mumba mounted a mini comeback of sorts in the latter stages of first half as they targeted Anup Kumar. Desai scored five raid points for U Mumba in the first half but Fazel Atrachali had a quiet half as he scored just two tackle points.

Desai scored with a two-point raid in the 25th minute to reduce the deficit to 16-17. Mohit Chillar forced a super tackle for Jaipur Pink Panthers as they led 20-16. The Panthers forced another super tackle as they averted another all out to leads 22-17 after 28 minutes.

The fittest player out there was Siddharth Desai as he made quick and sharp raids. In the 30th minute U Mumba inflicted an all out as they trailed 22-23. With less than seven minutes to go it was all-square at 25-25 as the match was finely poised.

Nitin Rawal made a super raid in the 34th minute to give Jaipur 28-26 lead. It looked like Jaipur will edge in front but in the 37th minute U Mumba forced a super tackle to lead 32-30. Rohit Baliyan made crucial raids in the last few minutes of the match as U Mumba completed a memorable comeback to win 39-32.

In Thursday’s (October 11) matches, UP Yoddha will face Patna Pirates whereas Tamil Thalaivas will take on Bengal Warriors.

Match Awards

  • VIVO Perfect Raider OF THE MATCH – Siddharth Desai (U Mumba)
  • THE TATA ACE DEFENDEDR OF THE MATCH – Fazel Atrachali (U Mumba)
  • THE TAMIL THALAIVAS MOMENT OF THE MATCH AWARD – Vinod Kumar (U Mumba)

Source: Press Release

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
No Result
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 10, 2018, 22:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 10, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue