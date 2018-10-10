PKL 2018: U Mumba fight back to down Jaipur Pink Panthers

Siddharth Desai scored 13 raid points for U Mumba and was their star performer. He was ably supported by Rohit Baliyan who chipped with seven raid points. It was a disappointing first game for Jaipur Pink Panthers as they squandered a healthy first half advantage.

Anup Kumar had a quiet match as he scored just four points and Deepak Hooda too disappointed with just two points. The first half was a story of U Mumba’s attack versus Jaipur Pink Panthers’ defence. While U Mumba scored eight raid points, they could muster just three tackle points. Jaipur Pink Panthers, meanwhile had just two raid points but seven tackle points.

🤩🤩 - when you trail for more than half the match but come back to win it in style!@U_Mumba clinch their first win brilliantly, defeating @JaipurPanthers 39-32! #MUMvJAI #VivoProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/bKnAHXYXSc — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 10, 2018

The Pink Panthers started off brightly and led 7-2 after six minutes. Rohit Baliyan made a two-point raid in the next minute as U Mumba trailed 4-7. The Panthers inflicted the first all out of the match in 9th minute to lead 11-5.

U Mumba mounted a mini comeback of sorts in the latter stages of first half as they targeted Anup Kumar. Desai scored five raid points for U Mumba in the first half but Fazel Atrachali had a quiet half as he scored just two tackle points.

Desai scored with a two-point raid in the 25th minute to reduce the deficit to 16-17. Mohit Chillar forced a super tackle for Jaipur Pink Panthers as they led 20-16. The Panthers forced another super tackle as they averted another all out to leads 22-17 after 28 minutes.

The fittest player out there was Siddharth Desai as he made quick and sharp raids. In the 30th minute U Mumba inflicted an all out as they trailed 22-23. With less than seven minutes to go it was all-square at 25-25 as the match was finely poised.

Nitin Rawal made a super raid in the 34th minute to give Jaipur 28-26 lead. It looked like Jaipur will edge in front but in the 37th minute U Mumba forced a super tackle to lead 32-30. Rohit Baliyan made crucial raids in the last few minutes of the match as U Mumba completed a memorable comeback to win 39-32.

In Thursday’s (October 11) matches, UP Yoddha will face Patna Pirates whereas Tamil Thalaivas will take on Bengal Warriors.

Match Awards

VIVO Perfect Raider OF THE MATCH – Siddharth Desai (U Mumba)

THE TATA ACE DEFENDEDR OF THE MATCH – Fazel Atrachali (U Mumba)

THE TAMIL THALAIVAS MOMENT OF THE MATCH AWARD – Vinod Kumar (U Mumba)

