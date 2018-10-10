PKL 2018: U Mumba fight back to down Jaipur Pink Panthers

Chennai, October 10: In a see-saw of a match U Mumba made a strong comeback as they beat Jaipur Pink Panthers 39-32 in Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season VI on Wednesday (October 10).
Siddharth Desai scored 13 raid points for U Mumba and was their star performer. He was ably supported by Rohit Baliyan who chipped with seven raid points. It was a disappointing first game for Jaipur Pink Panthers as they squandered a healthy first half advantage.
Anup Kumar had a quiet match as he scored just four points and Deepak Hooda too disappointed with just two points. The first half was a story of U Mumba’s attack versus Jaipur Pink Panthers’ defence. While U Mumba scored eight raid points, they could muster just three tackle points. Jaipur Pink Panthers, meanwhile had just two raid points but seven tackle points.
🤩🤩 - when you trail for more than half the match but come back to win it in style!@U_Mumba clinch their first win brilliantly, defeating @JaipurPanthers 39-32! #MUMvJAI #VivoProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/bKnAHXYXSc— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 10, 2018
The Pink Panthers started off brightly and led 7-2 after six minutes. Rohit Baliyan made a two-point raid in the next minute as U Mumba trailed 4-7. The Panthers inflicted the first all out of the match in 9th minute to lead 11-5.
U Mumba mounted a mini comeback of sorts in the latter stages of first half as they targeted Anup Kumar. Desai scored five raid points for U Mumba in the first half but Fazel Atrachali had a quiet half as he scored just two tackle points.
Desai scored with a two-point raid in the 25th minute to reduce the deficit to 16-17. Mohit Chillar forced a super tackle for Jaipur Pink Panthers as they led 20-16. The Panthers forced another super tackle as they averted another all out to leads 22-17 after 28 minutes.
The fittest player out there was Siddharth Desai as he made quick and sharp raids. In the 30th minute U Mumba inflicted an all out as they trailed 22-23. With less than seven minutes to go it was all-square at 25-25 as the match was finely poised.
One of the best defenders in the league, Fantastic Fazel wins 'Perfect Defender of the Match' again!!#UMumba#VivoProkabaddi#MUMvJAI #DefenderOfTheMatch pic.twitter.com/M8xD7y3dab— U Mumba (@U_Mumba) October 10, 2018
Nitin Rawal made a super raid in the 34th minute to give Jaipur 28-26 lead. It looked like Jaipur will edge in front but in the 37th minute U Mumba forced a super tackle to lead 32-30. Rohit Baliyan made crucial raids in the last few minutes of the match as U Mumba completed a memorable comeback to win 39-32.
In Thursday’s (October 11) matches, UP Yoddha will face Patna Pirates whereas Tamil Thalaivas will take on Bengal Warriors.
Match Awards
