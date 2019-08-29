English
PKL 2019: Clinical Bengal Warriors defeat Tamil Thalaivas 35-26

By Pti
New Delhi, Aug 29: Bengal Warriors produced a clinical performance to defeat the experienced Tamil Thalaivas 35-26 in a Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 match here on Thursday.

K Parapanjan's Super 10 (10 raid points), ably supported by Maninder Singh's nine raid points, was the difference for the Bengal side who moved to second spot on the points table.

Experienced all-rounder Manjeet Chhillar returned to Thalaivas' line-up as coach E Bhaskaran made a few changes to bring more stability into the side. Shabeer Bapu was added in the starting seven to share the raiding responsibilities with Arjuna Award recipient Ajay Thakur and Rahul Chaudhari.

The Thalaivas started the match on a bright note in front of a packed stadium at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex here, with Ajay Thakur impressing in his raids and the defence not allowing Bengal raider Maninder Singh to settle down.

But K Prapanjan had other plans and his multiple two-point raids helped Bengal reduce the Tamil men on the mat to finally inflict an All-Out in the 11th minute.

The experienced Thalaivas did not give up and immediately got back into the match thanks largely to Ajay Thakur who picked up eight points in the first half that ended 15-14 in favour of the Bengal side.

The second half began with only three men remaining for Bengal but Sukesh Hegde produced a smart raid, taking out the dangerous Manjeet Chhillar in the process, to start a revival for the Warriors.

Thalaivas went on the rue the lost opportunity, despite a three-point super raid by Anand with eight minutes left on the clock, reducing Warriors' lead margin to three points.

The experienced Thalaivas made silly errors, especially in defence, to let Bengal inflict another All-Out with just four minutes left in the match.

The Bengal defence held firm in the final minutes to see out the match and emerge victorious but questions will be asked about the performance of the Thalaivas who are failing to perform despite having a star-studded squad.

Ajay Thakur's Super 10 mattered very little as Bengal proved to the better side in all departments.

Story first published: Thursday, August 29, 2019, 22:26 [IST]
