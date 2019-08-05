English
PKL 2019: Gujarat Fortune Giants lose by whisker against Puneri Paltan

By
pkl

Patna, Aug 5: Puneri Paltan continue to dominate the Patna leg with a smashing win against Gujarat Fortune Giants. The Paltans notched up an impressive 33-31 win to add another milestone in their PKL journey.

Pune showed their defensive prowess led by Girish Ernak who scored his first HIGH 5 for Puneri Paltan this season. In the 1st half, Girish had just 1 tackle point, but he came alive in the 2nd half with 5 tackle points. He was well supported by raider Manjeet who chipped in with 4 tackle points with some timely tackles.

Paltan’s defence put up an electrifying performance with each defender picking up at least 1 tackle point on Monday. Pune outscored Gujarat in tackle points 13-8 as they outplayed the much more fancied Gujarat defence.

Gujarat’s raiders tried their best to bring the team back in the 2nd half. The failure of their defence also cost them the match. For the third straight game Gujarat’s cover combo of Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kumar failed to click.

In their next match on Saturday (Aug 10), Puneri Paltan will take on Dabang Delhi.

Source: Press Release

Story first published: Monday, August 5, 2019, 23:18 [IST]
