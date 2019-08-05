PKL 2019: Gujarat Fortune Giants lose by whisker against Puneri Paltan

Pune showed their defensive prowess led by Girish Ernak who scored his first HIGH 5 for Puneri Paltan this season. In the 1st half, Girish had just 1 tackle point, but he came alive in the 2nd half with 5 tackle points. He was well supported by raider Manjeet who chipped in with 4 tackle points with some timely tackles.

Paltan’s defence put up an electrifying performance with each defender picking up at least 1 tackle point on Monday. Pune outscored Gujarat in tackle points 13-8 as they outplayed the much more fancied Gujarat defence.

Making winning a habit!@PuneriPaltan register their second consecutive win in #VIVOProKabaddi Season 7 defeating @Fortunegiants in a closely-fought match.



Keep watching such enjoyable thrillers, LIVE on Star Sports and Hotstar. #IsseToughKuchNahi pic.twitter.com/S0Rv3vYyxf — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) August 5, 2019

Gujarat’s raiders tried their best to bring the team back in the 2nd half. The failure of their defence also cost them the match. For the third straight game Gujarat’s cover combo of Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kumar failed to click.

In their next match on Saturday (Aug 10), Puneri Paltan will take on Dabang Delhi.

Source: Press Release