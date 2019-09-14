English
PKL 2019: Gujarat Fortunegiants go down to hosts Puneri Paltan

By
Pune, Sept. 14: Sachin Tanwar produced yet another super show and scored second successive Super-10 however, the dynamic raider couldn’t take his team through as Gujarat Fortune Giants went down to Puneri Paltan in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 encounter in Pune on Saturday.

Paltan playing their first match at home this season won 43-33.

After having relatively quiet first 20 minutes of the match, the Giants came back strongly in the second half. Sachin led the pack with some outstanding raid points.

The Giants’ star raider gave Puneri Paltan some anxious moments when he got Girish Ernak and captain Surjeet Singh out displaying his speed and agility while raiding. It also helped the Giants to inflict all-out on Paltan.

Sachin completed a well deserved Super-10 in the last minute of the match when Ernak failed in an ankle hold tackle. Rohit Gulia, who started off the bench as a substitute, contributed valuable 7 points.

Unfortunately for the Giants, the home team’s seasoned player Nitin Tomar returned to his form and scored the season's first Super-10. Manjeet Singh played second fiddle to Tomar as he added 7 points to his team’s tally.

Gujarat team’s defence once again disappointed and was guilty of committing mistakes. Parvesh Bhainswal was top defender with three points.

Earlier, the first half was a complete disaster for the Giants. They conceded all out in the first ten minutes and at halftime only one player was left on the bench as Pune led 24-10.

The Gujarat Fortunegiants will play Dabang Delhi on Sunday, whereas the Puneri Paltans will next host Patna Pirates on Sunday.

Source: Press Release

Story first published: Saturday, September 14, 2019, 21:23 [IST]
