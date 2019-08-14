English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

PKL 2019: Hosts Fortune Giants lose by two points to Warriors

By
Fortune Giants lose by two points to Warriors

Ahmedabad, Aug 14: Gujarat Fortune Giants came up with a lion-hearted performance in the second half including five super tackles but the effort fell short as they went down to Bengal Warriors in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 match at Eka Arena by TransStadia here on Wednesday.

The-Sunil Kumar led outfit went down 26-28. This was the third consecutive loss for the Giants at home.

"Team really played well, it was a very close match. We erred in the last raid, where we rushed for a point. Instead gave two,"said Manpreet Singh, head coach Gujarat Fortune Giants. Manpreet was referring to the last raid by K Prapanjan when the scores were level at 26-26.

In the 39th minute Giants defence gave their fans something to cheer for when Nabibakhsh was super tackled to level the scores at 26-26. Unfortunately, K Prapanjan in the last and do-or-die raid of the match returned with two touch points to make 28-26.

With the Bengal team dominating the mat and keeping Gujarat to two or three players, the Giants refused to give it up. In the 30th minute captain Sunil along with his younger brother Sumit managed to hold on to Nabibakhsh challenge. Three minutes later Sunil again produced a super tackle to keep Giants in touching distance of the Warriors.

"Yes, we have lost the match, but we played well. We didn’t give up and scored on super tackles," said Sunil.

Earlier, Gujarat Fortune Giants made one change to their playing seven by bringing in young and lanky Sonu Jaglan in place of G B More. The youngster immediately made an impact with his scorpion kick to make the score 2-0 after Sachin Tanwar in his first raid opened the account for Gujarat.

The first half saw raiders of both the teams dominating the mat. If K Prapanjan of Bengal Warriors with his skillful raid returned with two touch points.

Gujarat displayed their tackling skills when Nabibaksh raiding the Giants' den was super tackles in the 15th minute. The score was then 10-9 in favour of Giants. Unfortunately for head coach Manpreet Singh, his boys repeated silly mistakes allowing Bengal Warriors to inflict the first all-out and take a four point lead 15-11. At the half-time whistle, the score was 12-17 with the visitors leading by 5 points.

Source: Press Release

More GUJARAT FORTUNEGIANTS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Day 1 - Stumps: ENG vs AUS
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 23:07 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 14, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue