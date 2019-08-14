PKL 2019: Hosts Fortune Giants lose by two points to Warriors

The-Sunil Kumar led outfit went down 26-28. This was the third consecutive loss for the Giants at home.

"Team really played well, it was a very close match. We erred in the last raid, where we rushed for a point. Instead gave two,"said Manpreet Singh, head coach Gujarat Fortune Giants. Manpreet was referring to the last raid by K Prapanjan when the scores were level at 26-26.

In the 39th minute Giants defence gave their fans something to cheer for when Nabibakhsh was super tackled to level the scores at 26-26. Unfortunately, K Prapanjan in the last and do-or-die raid of the match returned with two touch points to make 28-26.

With the Bengal team dominating the mat and keeping Gujarat to two or three players, the Giants refused to give it up. In the 30th minute captain Sunil along with his younger brother Sumit managed to hold on to Nabibakhsh challenge. Three minutes later Sunil again produced a super tackle to keep Giants in touching distance of the Warriors.

"Yes, we have lost the match, but we played well. We didn’t give up and scored on super tackles," said Sunil.

Earlier, Gujarat Fortune Giants made one change to their playing seven by bringing in young and lanky Sonu Jaglan in place of G B More. The youngster immediately made an impact with his scorpion kick to make the score 2-0 after Sachin Tanwar in his first raid opened the account for Gujarat.

The first half saw raiders of both the teams dominating the mat. If K Prapanjan of Bengal Warriors with his skillful raid returned with two touch points.

Gujarat displayed their tackling skills when Nabibaksh raiding the Giants' den was super tackles in the 15th minute. The score was then 10-9 in favour of Giants. Unfortunately for head coach Manpreet Singh, his boys repeated silly mistakes allowing Bengal Warriors to inflict the first all-out and take a four point lead 15-11. At the half-time whistle, the score was 12-17 with the visitors leading by 5 points.

Source: Press Release