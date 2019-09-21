English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

PKL 2019: Hosts Jaipur Pink Panthers and Gujarat Fortunegiants play out entertaining draw

By
Pink Panthers and Gujarat Fortunegiants play out entertaining draw

Jaipur, Sept. 21: Home team Jaipur Pink Panthers played out a highly entertaining 28-28 tie against Gujarat Fortunegiants in the 100th match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season seven.

Both defences produced a masterclass in the first match of the Jaipur leg in front of a packed audience at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday but the Pink Panthers will rue missing out on a win despite being on a healthy lead for most of the first half.

Both teams started the match with aggressive defensive shapes. The raiders struggled to get a stranglehold of the match as the defenders kept putting in successful tackles. The Pink Panthers, boosted by the return of Vishal, looked slightly better, and the marginal difference in quality was all the Pink Panthers needed to inflict an All-Out on the Gujarat Fortunegiants in the 13th minute.

The All-Out also opened by a 6-point lead for the home side. Both sets of raiders continued to be below average post the All-Out with only Jaipur captain Deepak Niwas Hooda impressing in his raids as Gujarat coach Manpreet Singh looked distraught from sidelines. The first half ended 15-10 with Jaipur on top.

Jaipur started the second half on the front foot with Vishal picking up a High 5 but the Gujarat defence picked their game up to halt the Jaipur dominance. The visitors picked up their All-Out in the 7th minute of the second half to cut short Jaipur's lead to two points. The match continued to be played on the defence as both sets of defenders kept thwarting all the raiders who came their way.

Momentum is a big factor in the sport of Kabaddi and Gujarat moved to a three-point lead with under four minutes left in the match through a successful raid by Sachin and a tackle by Parvesh Bhainswal. But Vishal pulled out a successful Super Tackle to once again make it a one-point match in the dying minutes.

Nitin Rawal pulled out another Super Tackle to level the points at 24-24 with under 3 minutes left to play. Gujarat must have felt like they had secured a tie when they successfully tackled Deepak Hooda but Jaipur's Nitin Rawal produced yet another Super Tackle to give the Pink Panthers the lead. The Jaipur All-Rounder secured his High 5 in the process but he was tackled in the final play of the match by Gujarat to end the match on a tie.

Source: Press Release

More PKL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: B04 2 - 0 FCU
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, September 21, 2019, 21:19 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 21, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue