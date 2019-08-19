PKL 2019: Preview: U Mumba hope to maintain dominance over Haryana Steelers

Overall the teams have played against each other six times with U Mumba prevailing over on four occassions and the Haryana Steelers in the remaining two and as such the former would be hoping to continue their dominance.

The season 2 PKL champions will also be eager to register back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

U Mumba overcame Patna Pirates in their last game and will be looking to carry that winning momentum into the next match.

Haryana Steelers, on the other hand, will be looking to brush off the disappointment of losing to Telugu Titans with a win over U Mumba.

U Mumba will head into the contest in a confident frame of mind with several players stepping up and being counted in the last match.

Captain Fazel Atrachali would be aiming to seek confidence from the win against Patna Pirates when they face Haryana Steelers. U Mumba's defenders have made 62 successful tackles in eight games, but they would be hoping to be more alert. U Mumba's raiders haven't been too effective for they have had just 94 successful raids from 320 total raids.

On the otherhand, after seeing their three-match winning streak end at the hands of Telugu Titans, Haryana Steelers will be keen to return to winning ways and they would be happy about the fact that they have to wait just 24 hours for an opportunity to do so.

The raiding duo of Naveen (36 raid points from 7 games) and Vikash Khandola (40 raid points from 4 games) have improved Haryana Steeler's raiding strength. Vinay (27 points) is also picking up his form and supporting Naveen and Vikash.

A cracker of a contest is in the offing!

