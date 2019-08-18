Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Match 49: U Mumba Vs Haryana Steelers: Dream 11 Predictions, Fantasy Tips

In their last league encounter, Mumba defeated Patna Pirates in a thrilling contest. The match was evenly poised in the dying moments but U Mumba raider Rohit Baliyan kept his calm to ensure his team their fourth win in the tournament.

Captain Fazel Atrachali would be aiming to seek confidence from the win against Patna when they face Haryana. Mumba's defenders have made 62 successful tackles in 8 games but they would be hoping to be more alert. Mumba's raiders haven't been too effective for they've had just 94 successful raids from 320 total raids.

Abhishek Singh (35 successful raid points in 6 games) has been the best raider for U Mumba and Rohit Baliyan is their second best raider with 29 raid points from 8 games. Arjun Deshwal has 26 successful raid points from 7 games. Good news for U Mumba comes from the fact that their key defender Surender Singh has picked up 23 tackles.

U Mumba Starting 7: Abhishek Singh (R), Rohit Baliyan (R), Arjun Deshwal (R), Surender Singh (D), Fazel Atrachali (D), Sandeep Narwal (all-rounder), Young Chang Ko (D).

Dominant Haryana Steelers would be looking to continue their winning momentum in the tournament against an inconsistent Telugu Titans. Haryana Steelers continued their winning momentum in the tournament and clinched their third win on a trot with a three-point margin victory over UP Yoddha.

Haryana Steelers have been the best teams in Pro Kabaddi over the past fortnight, and have registered three wins in a row that have helped them weave their way into the playoff spots. The catalyst to their run has been star raider Vikash Kandola. Since his return, Haryana Steelers have picked up 15 points out of a possible 20 and the raider himself has been in terrific touch, averaging a Super 10 in his past four appearances.

The defence, too, has fared better over the past three matches, with skipper Dharmaraj Cheralathan and veterans Ravi Kumar and Vikas Kale finding some form. Right Corner Sunil, however, has been the pick of the defenders with 18 tackle points in five matches and will look to limit raider Suraj Desai's in their upcoming encounter.

The raiding duo of Naveen (36 raid points from 7 games) and Vikash Khandola (40 raid points from 4 games) have improved Haryana's raiding strength. Vinay (27 points) is also picking up his form and supporting Naveen and Vikash.

They are getting stronger with every passing game and the team management would be hoping for another dominant effort from them against U Mumba.

With everything falling in place at the right time, coach Rakesh Kumar's team will fancy their chances against U Mumba, who are placed a spot above them in the points table.

Haryana Steelers Starting 7: Naveen (R), Selvamani K (R), Vikash Khandola (R), Parveen (D), Vikas Kale (D), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (D), Ashish Sangwan (D).

My Dream 11: Rohit Baliyan (R), Naveen (R), Vikash Khandola (R), Fazel Atrachali (D), Surender Singh (D), Dharmaraj Cheralathan (D).