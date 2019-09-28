English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

PKL 2019: UP Yoddha defeat hosts Haryana Steelers

By
PKL 2019: UP Yoddha defeat hosts Haryana Steelers

Panchkula, Sept. 28: Haryana Steelers opened their VIVO Pro Kabaddi League home leg with a 30-37 loss against UP Yoddha in front of a packed audience at the Tau Devi Lal stadium in Panchkula on Saturday.

Shrikant Jadhav scored a Super 10 and Nitesh clinched a High 5 in a well-balanced performance by the UP team who now have seven wins from their last eight matches.

The game had a nervous start as both teams struggled to get the cohesion on the mat correctly. Surprisingly, it was the secondary raiders of both teams who got their teams going with Surender Gill producing a three-point Super Raid in the fourth minute to give the visiting team a lead.

But Vinay produced a three-point raid for Haryana in the subsequent raid to restore the parity. Dharmaraj Cheralathan’s return from injury didn’t seem to have changed the Steelers’ defensive abilities on the mat as they were outscored by the UP defence in the first half ( UP – 5, Haryana – 2).

The half ended with UP leading 15-11 but importantly for the home team, there were only three men remaining on the mat for Yoddha.

The second half continued to be the same, with Haryana scuffing chance after chance to inflict an All-Out as UP’s lead grew to 8 points. Both defences continued to fail as raiders picked up easy points.

Haryana eventually secured their All-Out in the 7th minute of the half but still remained four points away from Yoddha. The All-Out in fact, hardly disturbed the balance of the match, as UP continued to dominate the proceedings despite the setback. Nitesh Kumar picked up a High 5 as the UP defence held firm and the team inflicted an All-Out on Steelers with under two minutes remaining to open up an 8-point gap.

The lead proved too much for Haryana who lost the match by a margin of seven points that helped them secure a point.

Source: Press Release

More HARYANA STEELERS News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: RBL 1 - 3 S04
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, September 28, 2019, 21:15 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 28, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue