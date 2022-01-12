PKL 2021-22: Haryana Steelers play out a thrilling tie with UP Yoddha

The U.P. Yoddha side had a nine-point lead at one point of the match, but the Steelers Captain Vikash Kandola pulled off a flurry of magnificent raids and helped his side tie the match at 36-36. The skipper scored 17 raid points in the match.

The Haryana Steelers got off to a good start and took the lead at 3-1 in the opening minutes of the match. The Haryana side carried out a fantastic tackle in the 5th minute and took a three-point lead at 4-1. However, moments later the U.P. Yoddha effected a multi-point raid and levelled the scores at 4-4.

Thereafter, the U.P. Yoddha side picked up a few points quickly and took a two-point lead at 7-5. In the 12th minute, U.P. Yoddha inflicted an All Out and took a four-point lead at 11-7.

The Steelers carried out a brilliant tackle in the 18th minute and Kandola effected a raid in the next minute as Haryana got closer to U.P. Yoddha's score. However, the two sides went into the break with U.P. Yoddha leading at 14-13.

The Steelers effected a fantastic tackle in the opening minutes of the second half, but U.P. Yoddha still held the lead at 18-15. The Haryana side carried out a Super Tackle and Kandola scored a raid point in the 28th minute as the Steelers levelled the scores at 19-19.

However, in the 30th minute, U.P. Yoddha effected a multi-point raid and took a three-point lead at 22-19. The U.P. Yoddha inflicted an All Out in the 31st minute and further extended their lead.

U.P. Yoddha took a nine-point lead at 29-20 after carrying out another multi-point raid. Meetu pulled off a fantastic raid in the 36th minute, but the U.P. Yoddha side held their lead at 30-23. Kandola effected a brilliant raid in the 37th minute as the Steelers narrowed the gap between the two sides.

In the next minute, Kandola carried out an All Out and moments later, the Captain effected another brilliant raid as the Steelers took the lead at 33-32. The two teams played out a neck-to-neck contest in the dying minutes of the match and eventually the match ended in a tie.