PKL 2021-22: Mohit, Sombir star as Puneri Paltan make light work of Naveen-less Dabang Delhi

Pune rode on Mohit Goyat's Super 10 (10 raid points) and Sombir's High 5 (6 tackle points) to seal their sixth win of the season and moved to tenth place on the PKL season 8 points table.

Goyat and Sombir were not the only top performers for Pune as Aslam Inamdar (8 points), Nitin Tomar (6 points) and Abinesh Nadarajan (3 points) also got among the points.

For Delhi, who were without star raider Naveen Kumar, senior defenders like Jeeva Kumar and Joginder Narwal, Vijay (8 points), Sandeep Narwal (5 points) and Neeraj Narwal (6 points) were among the top performers.

Pune dominated the first half with an all-round performance. Their raiding trio of Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat and Nitin Tomar picked up quick points while their defence ensured Delhi raiders had no luck in their forays.

Aslam's versatility to raid on both sides coupled with the left-right combination of Nitin and Mohit meant the Delhi defence had no chance of finding a rhythm.

Coach Anup Kumar's decision to change the tried and tested corner duo of Vishal Bharadwaj and Baldev Singh paid rich dividends as Sombir and Karamvir impressed.

The team from Pune got their first ALL OUT in the 10th minute and then followed it with another in the 18th to open a 13-point lead. Delhi had just 2 tackle points (as opposed to Pune's 8), thanks to a Super Tackle by Sandeep Narwal, in the first half which ended 25-13 in Pune's favour.

Neeraj Narwal and Sandeep Narwal showed glimpses of their potential for Delhi but the first 10 minutes after the restart belonged completely to the youngsters of Pune.

Dabang brought in Mohammad Malak in a bid to strengthen the defence but that didn't stop Pune. But the Paltan raiders continued the good work while their Delhi counterparts struggled. Pune got their third ALL OUT in the 7th minute after the restart and opened a 19-point lead by the 10th minute.

Sombir got a High 5 for Pune as they maintained the lead in the dying minutes of the match. Delhi had no answers for Pune's high-intensity kabaddi as Anup Kumar's men clinched a very important win to keep them alive in the play-off race.

Source: PKL Media