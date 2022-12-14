PKL 2022 Semifinals: Matches, Venue, Timing, TV and Streaming Details

Bengaluru Bulls decimated Dabaang Delhi K.C. while Tamil Thalaivas won against UP Yoddhas via a tiebreaker to book their berths for the semifinal.

The Pro Kabaddi League will now have only three matches remaining this season, with two semifinals and the final to play.

PKL 2022 Semifinals Matches:

PKL 2022 semifinals will be played between the last four teams that remain in the tournament. Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltans went straight to the semifinal stage for finishing in the top two spots. The other two teams have joined them now after their respective eliminator wins.

Jaipur Pink Panthers will be colliding with the Bengaluru Bulls while Puneri Paltans will take on the Tamil Thalaivas.

PKL 2022 Match Details:

PKL 2022 semifinals Date:

Both the semifinals will be played on December 15.

PKL 2022 semifinals Venue:

The matches, as well as the final, will be played at the NSCI Dome in Mumbai.

PKL 2022 semifinals Match Schedule:

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls - 7.30 PM IST, December 15

Puneri Paltans vs Tamil Thalaivas - 8.30 PM IST, December 15

PKL 2022 semifinals TV details and Streaming:

The PKL semifinals will be broadcast live on Star Sports network from the given time on December 15. Indian viewers can also live-stream the match through the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.