PKL 2025: Ayan scores yet another super 10 to reach 300 point milestone as Pirates take down Yoddhas
Published: Monday, October 6, 2025, 23:58 [IST]

PKL 2025: Patna Pirates produced a composed all-round performance to defeat UP Yoddhas 36-28 in a tense contest that swung several times before settling in favour of the three-time champions.

The Pirates, who began the evening at the bottom of the table, showed determination to claw back from an early deficit and eventually seal a morale-boosting victory. Ayan Lohchab scored 15 points, and in defence, it was Navdeep's High Five that took their team to the win. For the Yoddhas, Gagan Gowda, Super 10 went in vain.

It was a close, high-tempo start between the Yoddhas and the Pirates. Gagan Gowda was in stellar form, notching nine raid points from just four raids, including a Super Raid that sent Ankit Kumar, Navdeep, and Balaji D off the mat. Mahender Singh added to the tally with a sharp tackle on Sudhakar M. After a cautious opening, the Yoddhas found rhythm through Gagan's brilliance to take early control.

For the Pirates, Ayan was the standout. His sharp movements and fearless approach saw him dismiss Sumit, Bhavani Rajput and Mahender Singh to keep the pressure on the Yoddhas' defence. Both raiders - Gagan and Ayan - dominated the mat with skill and precision, trading points in style. As the first 10 minutes ended, the Yoddhas held a slender but deserved four-point lead at 12-8.

The second phase saw momentum shift towards the Patna Pirates, who tightened their defence and capitalised on the Yoddhas' errors. The Yoddhas could manage only two points as compared to the Pirates' eight points in the next 10 minutes as Gagan and Bhavani struggled to break through. A Super Tackle by Deepak on Bhavani added to the Pirates' confidence.

Ayan continued to be the main threat, executing decisive raids that sent key Yoddhas defenders like Hitesh off the mat. His clever Do-Or-Die raids maintained pressure, while Deepak and Ankit supported with strong defensive work. At the end of the first half, the Pirates had turned the tide to lead 14-16.

Ayan continued his fine form, completing his Super 10 with a series of confident raids that kept the Yoddhas' defenders on edge. His quick movement and ability to convert Do-or-Die situations made all the difference as Patna slowly built momentum. The Yoddhas, meanwhile, struggled to find rhythm in attack despite occasional points from Shivam and Bhavani.

The turning point came with the first ALL OUT of the night, inflicted by the Pirates on the Yoddhas, which gave them a crucial lead. Deepak and Ankit were key in setting up the defensive traps, while Ayan's raids ensured the pressure never eased. Gagan and Mahender's attempts to rally were cut short as their opponents' balance across departments stood out.

In the closing stages, the Pirates maintained their composure to see off a late Yoddhas push. Ayan, who crossed the 300-point milestone in the PKL, continued to lead from the front with his 15-point effort. Meanwhile, Navdeep marshalled the defence to perfection to complete a High Five.

For the Yoddhas, Gagan's Super 10 and Mahender's defensive grit stood out, but it wasn't enough to turn the tide. The Pirates' all-round consistency helped them hold firm and register an eight-point victory - a result that lifted them off the bottom of the table and reignited their campaign.