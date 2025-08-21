PKL 2025: Dabang Delhi name Ashu Malik as Captain ahead of Pro Kabaddi League Season By MyKhel Staff Published: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 13:09 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Dabang Delhi KC is all set to enter PKL Season 12 with renewed vigour, reaffirming Ashu Malik as captain. The young raider, who led the team last year, has been the focal point of Delhi's attack, finishing Season 11 as the league's top scorer with the most raid points.

At just 22, Ashu has shown remarkable consistency and maturity, leading from the front and embodying the fighting spirit of the franchise. The only team to make the playoffs in each of the last six seasons, Dabang Delhi KC has combined on-mat consistency with an unwavering commitment to excellence. This tradition continues in Season 12 as the team once again places its faith in Ashu's leadership to drive their championship pursuit.

"This season is an important chapter for us as we look to build on our six straight playoff appearances and push the boundaries for even greater success. Achieving that requires not just the effort of our players, but also strong leadership on the mat. Ashu has grown into that role, showing resilience, maturity, and an ability to inspire the team. With him leading from the front, we are confident of setting new benchmarks this season and bringing the trophy home," said Prashant Mishra, CEO - Dabang Delhi KC.

Head Coach Joginder Narwal said, "Ashu has been a consistent force and has grown into a strong leader. I trust him completely to guide the team again this year. Our goal is not just to maintain our record of playoff appearances, but to take that consistency a step further and fight for the championship."