Brendan Rodgers Admits Celtic's Display Was Not Up To Standard In Old Firm Stalemate

Rishabh Pant Shares Injury Update After Toe Fracture, Says 'How Many More Days In This?'

PKL 2025 Points Table on August 31 After Bengal Warriorz vs Haryana Steelers: Know Standing of All Teams By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 23:55 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

PKL 2025 Points Table: The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 produced two pulsating contests on Sunday at the Vishwanadh Sports Club in Vizag, with U Mumba scripting one of the most dramatic comebacks of the season and Bengal Warriorz laying down an early marker with a dominant win over defending champions Haryana Steelers.

The results had a significant impact on the points table, with U Mumba now sitting on top.

In the first clash of the evening, U Mumba stunned Tamil Thalaivas 36-33 after trailing by nine points in the second half. Arjun Deshwal's Super 10 seemed to have put the Thalaivas in control, but Ajit Chouhan and Anil Mohan produced a late surge that turned the game on its head. Rinku's Super Tackle and some crucial raids in the dying minutes helped Sunil Kumar's men inflict an ALL OUT and complete an improbable turnaround, handing them their second win of the campaign.

Later, Bengal Warriorz kicked off their season with a thrilling 54-44 triumph over Haryana Steelers. Led by captain Devank Dalal, who finished with 21 raid points, the 2019 champions dominated the game with relentless attacking intent. Manprit Pardeep contributed a Super 10 of his own, while Ashish Malik bagged a High Five in defense. The Steelers fought hard through Shivam Patare and Vinay, both notching Super 10s, but Bengal's multiple ALL OUTs and Devank's sensational four-point raid sealed the contest emphatically.

The double-header results reshaped the standings. U Mumba, with back-to-back wins, climbed to the top of the table. Bengal Warriorz slotted into second after their commanding start, while Tamil Thalaivas dropped to fifth following their loss. Haryana Steelers, meanwhile, are yet to open their account.

PKL 2025 Points Table (as of August 31)

U Mumba - 2 matches, 2 wins, 0 losses, PD +3, 4 points

Bengal Warriorz - 1 match, 1 win, 0 losses, PD +10, 2 points

UP Yoddhas - 1 match, 1 win, 0 losses, PD +5, 2 points

Puneri Paltan - 1 match, 1 win, 0 losses, PD 0, 2 points

Tamil Thalaivas - 2 matches, 1 win, 1 loss, PD 0, 2 points

Dabang Delhi - 0 matches, 0 points

Jaipur Pink Panthers - 0 matches, 0 points

Patna Pirates - 0 matches, 0 points

Bengaluru Bulls - 1 match, 0 wins, 1 loss, 0 points

Gujarat Giants - 1 match, 0 wins, 1 loss, 0 points

Telugu Titans - 2 matches, 0 wins, 2 losses, PD -8, 0 points

Haryana Steelers - 1 match, 0 wins, 1 loss, PD -10, 0 points

Upcoming Matches - September 1

Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas

Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Giants

With early upsets and high-scoring thrillers already on show, PKL Season 12 promises more twists as teams jostle for early momentum in the league.