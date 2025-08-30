PKL 12: Sumit and Gagan Gowda shine as UP Yoddhas take down Telugu Titans 40-35 in Vizag

PKL 2025 Points Table on August 31- After U Mumba vs Gujarat Giants: Know Standing of All Teams By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 0:11 [IST]

PKL 2025 Points Table on August 31: The Pro Kabaddi League season 12 opened with two tense contests in Vizag on Day 2- Saturday. First up, UP Yoddhas edged hosts Telugu Titans 40-35 in a gripping see-saw, powered by skipper Sumit's rock-solid defensive display and a clinical Gagan Gowda who finished with a game-changing 14 raid points.

Despite a spirited effort from the Titans - led by Vijay Malik's 14 - the visitors controlled key moments, forcing timely ALL OUTs and managing the end-game with composure.

In the nightcap, U Mumba and Gujarat Giants could not be separated in regulation (29-29), sending PKL 12 to its second successive tie-breaker. Mumba's defense set the tone: Lokesh Ghosliya and Rohit Raghav bagged four tackle points each, while Ajit Chouhan top-scored among raiders and struck a crucial two-point raid to open the tie-breaker.

Support acts from Anil Mohan and Sandeep Kumar proved decisive, and a milestone arrived for Parvesh Bhainswal, who recorded his 350th PKL tackle. Mumba eventually clinched the shootout 7-6 to pocket two points and start their campaign on a high.

With those results, UP Yoddhas sit atop the early standings, joined on two points by Tamil Thalaivas, Puneri Paltan and U Mumba. The Titans remain winless after two outings, while the Giants and Bengaluru Bulls are yet to open their accounts despite promising stretches of play.

PKL 2025 Standings

Team GP W L D PD Pts UP Yoddhas 1 1 0 0 5 2 Tamil Thalaivas 1 1 0 0 3 2 Puneri Paltan 1 1 0 0 0 2 U Mumba 1 1 0 0 0 2 Bengal Warriors 0 0 0 0 0 0 Dabang Delhi 0 0 0 0 0 0 Haryana Steelers 0 0 0 0 0 0 Jaipur Pink Panthers 0 0 0 0 0 0 Patna Pirates 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bengaluru Bulls 1 0 1 0 0 0 Gujarat Giants 1 0 1 0 0 0 Telugu Titans 2 0 2 0 -8 0

Note: GP = Games Played; PD = Points Difference. Points as allocated after matches on August 30.

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 continues on Sunday, August 31, with an exciting double-header lined up. The first clash of the day will see Tamil Thalaivas taking on U Mumba, as both teams aim to build momentum in the early stages of the season. Following this, fans can look forward to a high-octane encounter between Bengal Warriorz and Haryana Steelers, with both sides eager to make their mark on the league standings.

Viewers can catch all the action live on the Star Sports Network, while streaming enthusiasts can follow the matches on JioHotstar. Coverage begins from 7:30 pm local time, ensuring fans don't miss any of the raiding or tackling drama. With thrilling rivalries and the fast-paced nature of PKL, Sunday promises to deliver edge-of-the-seat entertainment for kabaddi lovers across the country.