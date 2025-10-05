After removing Rohit Sharma as ODI Captain, Ajit Agarkar seen ignoring multiple requests for Handshake with Fans

PKL 2025: Rishank Devadiga pinpoints Bengal Warriorz issue after another defeat

oi-Sauradeep Ash

The PKL 2025 produced high-octane clashes as the Gujarat Giants climbed off the bottom of the table with a commanding 47-40 victory over the Bengal Warriorz.

Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan came out on top in a tense contest against the Jaipur Pink Panthers, clinching a hard-earned 41-36 win.

On KBD Live, JioStar expert Rishank Devadiga provided a detailed breakdown of the day's action, praising Gujarat's all-round show, criticising Bengal's defensive inefficiency, and appreciating Puneri Paltan's effective raiding duo of Pankaj Mohite and Aditya Shinde.

Analysing Bengal Warriorz's defensive difficulties against the Giants, Devadiga pointed out the lack of cohesion in their backline.

"Devank Dalal is the kind of player who will always bring you points in raids. He can fit into any team. But it's the responsibility of the defense to back him up, and that support was missing against the Gujarat Giants. The Bengal Warriorz defense was disappointing, managing only five tackle points in the entire match. Gujarat, on the other hand, showed complete dominance, playing as a cohesive defensive unit. Rakesh was particularly impressive with the way he started the game. The battle between Mohammadreza Shadloui and Devank Dalal was also exciting to watch."

Bengal's defenders struggled to contain Gujarat's raiders, allowing the Giants to seize control of the encounter early on. In contrast, Gujarat's defensive setup clicked seamlessly under the leadership of Mohammadreza Shadloui.

Devadiga credited Gujarat's emphatic win to their unified team execution and Shadloui's exceptional two-way performance.

"The Gujarat Giants played like a complete unit against the Bengal Warriorz, and that's what led to their success. Every defender did a commendable job, and the way Mohammadreza Shadloui looked to break Bengal's morale early on set the tone. In the opening phase, he attacked Devank Dalal, while Ankit Dahiya also targeted Devank twice and from there, Gujarat established a firm grip on the game. Shadloui contributed in both departments, earning two raid points and five tackle points. We can say this mighty player has truly started to find his rhythm."