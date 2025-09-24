Liverpool vs Southampton Live Streaming: Where and When to watch EFL Cup match in India, UK, USA?

PKL 2025: Commentator Sunil Taneja Requests Gujarat Giants' Coach To Relieve Mohammadreza Shadloui Of Captaincy To Enhance Defence Focus In the wake of UP Yoddhas' victory, Sunil Taneja highlights Mohammadreza Shadloui's struggles and recommends he be relieved of captaincy to concentrate on defence. This strategic shift could improve team performance. By Mykhel Team Updated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 0:57 [IST]

PKL 2025: UP Yoddhas ended their four-match losing streak with a decisive 39-22 victory over Tamil Thalaivas on Monday (September 22). Meanwhile, Bengaluru Bulls secured a win against Gujarat Giants in a thrilling match, finishing 28-24.

JioStar expert Sunil Taneja, speaking on KBD Live, commended Deepak Sankar and Yogesh Dahiya from Bengaluru Bulls and discussed Iranian star Mohammadreza Shadloui's challenges this season.

Taneja highlighted UP Yoddhas' defensive strategy as key to their success. "When the defense clicks, this team wins. When the captain and left-corner Sumit secures a High Five, the Yoddhas win. That is the biggest formula behind their success, they play like a team. Mahender was very effective, and among the other three defenders, at least one always stood up. Being the most experienced, Mahender orchestrated well, and even when advance tackles were attempted, they came as combinations. If Sumit went in, Ashu supported him, Hitesh covered from the right corner, and when Mahender moved, both corners backed him. This was the defense operating at full potential."

The rotation of raiders was another factor in UP Yoddhas' triumph. Gagan Gowda started raids followed by Bhawani Rajput and Shivam. This strategy allowed raiders to warm up effectively during the match. Gagan scored 7 points while Bhawani and Shivam added 6 and 5 points respectively. Previously over-reliant on Gagan, this balanced approach marked their best performance of the season.

Sunil Taneja also commented on Tamil Thalaivas' Arjun Deshwal's struggles: "There are two problems. First, his physical fitness is 2–4% down. He was clearly struggling. Second, there’s a bigger mental aspect. He wasn’t ready for captaincy." The absence of Sagar Rathee compounded these issues for Arjun.

Bengaluru Bulls' victory over Gujarat Giants was largely due to Akash Shinde's efforts in preventing an all-out early in the game. "It was an amazing comeback," Taneja noted about Akash's crucial role in maintaining momentum for Bengaluru Bulls.

Yogesh Dahiya's leadership as captain impressed Taneja: "He didn’t let the pressure of being captain for the first time affect him." His ability to thrive under pressure contributed significantly to Bengaluru Bulls' success.

Deepak Sankar emerged as a standout player this season according to Taneja: "Every season, a new player deserves recognition." Deepak's performance in defense alongside Yogesh has been commendable.

Challenges for Mohammadreza Shadloui

Taneja discussed Mohammadreza Shadloui's difficulties this season: "There are two issues. He has become captain for the first time and has joined a team that isn’t a settled unit." Taneja suggested relieving Shadloui of captaincy duties to allow him to focus solely on defense.

The Pro Kabaddi League continues with Gujarat Giants facing Telugu Titans at 8:00 PM followed by Jaipur Pink Panthers against U Mumba at 9:00 PM on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network.