PKL 2025: What Is The Golden Raid Rule Incase Of A Tied Match In Pro Kabaddi League?- Explained By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Monday, September 1, 2025, 21:32 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

PKL 2025: The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting editions yet, thanks to a new format that eliminates the possibility of drawn encounters. From this season onward, every single game will deliver a clear result, thanks to the introduction of the Golden Raid rule.

In previous seasons, tied matches were not uncommon. For instance, Dabang Delhi ended up sharing points on four occasions last year. But under the revamped rules, such scenarios will now lead to a dramatic tie-breaker, giving fans a guaranteed winner every time.

How the Tie-Breaker Works

When scores are level at the end of regulation time, a five-raid shootout is held. Each team fields seven players, and the baulk line doubles up as both the baulk and bonus line. Teams nominate five different raiders, who take turns one after the other. Crucially, only raid points are counted in this stage - dismissals and revivals don't apply.

If the scores remain tied even after these five raids, then comes the much-talked-about Golden Raid.

What is the Golden Raid Rule?

The Golden Raid is the kabaddi equivalent of football's "golden goal" or cricket's "Super Over." A fresh toss decides which team gets the decisive raid. The rules are simple:

If the raiding side manages to earn a point, they instantly win.

If the defending unit successfully prevents the raid, the defenders are declared winners.

And if the Golden Raid itself ends in a stalemate, the outcome is finally settled through a toss.

Early Examples in PKL 12

The format was tested last season during tie-breakers. Puneri Paltan created history by winning the first-ever shootout, edging Bengaluru Bulls 6-4 after a 32-32 deadlock. U Mumba also opened their campaign in style with a thrilling 7-6 shootout win against Gujarat Giants following a 29-29 finish.

With the Golden Raid rule now officially part of PKL 2025, kabaddi fans can expect even more drama, nail-biting finishes, and no shortage of edge-of-the-seat entertainment.