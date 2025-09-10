IND vs UAE Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: Where to Watch India vs UAE Match 2 in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

PKL 2025: What Is U Mumba's Strength? Defense Or Raiding? Captain Sunil Kumar Explains By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 20:44 [IST]

PKL 2025: U Mumba have made an impressive start to Pro Kabaddi League Season 12, and captain Sunil Kumar believes the team's balance across both defense and attack is what makes them stand out.

Speaking at a media interaction organized by JioStar, the skipper explained how the side has built a strong identity around their dual strengths. PKL 2025 Special Site | Stats | Results | Player Comparison

"Any successful team is built on defense, but at the same time, our management has given us some of the best raiders in the league," Sunil told MyKhel during a Media Day organised by JioStar. "Our raiders have scored in every game so far, and while we did make defensive errors in the opening matches, that aspect has improved. In the last outing, the defense really stepped up. So I feel our team is equally strong in both areas."

That balance was on display when U Mumba dismantled Bengaluru Bulls 48-28 in Vizag on September 5. Raider Ajit Chouhan stole the show with 13 points - 12 of them touch points and one bonus - before being forced off due to an injury in the 27th minute. Despite losing him mid-match, U Mumba maintained control and delivered a statement victory.

The win lifted them to second place on the table with three victories from four games and a score difference of +23. They trail Dabang Delhi, who sit on eight points but with a slightly inferior difference of +19.

After the Bulls match, Sunil Kumar was quick to credit his teammates for their combined effort. "In our earlier games, the raiders carried the load, but against Bengaluru it was a complete performance. The defense was sharp, and when they perform like this, our chances of winning consistently increase," he said.

The captain was candid about his own game, admitting he missed a couple of tackles that he should have converted. However, he praised defenders Lokesh, Parvesh, Rinku, and Ravi Bhati for their solid contributions. "I am happy with the team's display overall, but I know I can improve as well," he added.

With both raiding firepower and a defense beginning to click, U Mumba look well-positioned to challenge for the top spot as PKL 12 progresses.