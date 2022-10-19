PKL 9: 'Pardeep Narwal finding his form is big boost for us,' says UP Yoddhas' raider Surender Gill

Gill - who has been a part of the side for the last three seasons - believes the team is brimming with confidence after the decent start it has gotten in the tournament. With two wins and as many defeats in the ongoing season, UP Yoddhas have started the proceedings on a decent note. However, their performance in the last two games gives the team a big reason to cheer.

In their third game of the season, Yoddhas lost to defending champions Dabang Delhi K.C. by a slender two-point margin and secured an emphatic win over Bengaluru Bulls in their last game. The biggest positive for Yoddhas in the last game was the arrival of Pardeep Narwal to the party.

PKL 2022 Special Page

Narwal - who looked a mere shadow of himself in the previous season for the Yoddhas - has started this season on a bright note. His match-winning performance, including a Super 10, against the Bulls, gives the team a lot of confidence going forward. Along with Pardeep, Surender makes Yoddhas a strong raiding side, which will send chills down any defending side.

In an exclusive interview with MyKhel, Gill spoke at length about his team's prospects in the tournament, the opportunity of playing alongside a star player like Pardeep Narwal, his team's overall balance, and the return of spectators in the arena.

Here are the excerpts:

MyKhel: How satisfied are you with your personal performance in the tournament so far?

Surender Gill: I am happy with my performance. In the previous game against Bengaluru Bulls, I did well in the raiding department and picked up 14 points and the team won the game. So it felt great. But in the match prior to that (against Dabang Delhi K.C.), I bagged up 21 points but ended up losing the game. However, we were slightly unlucky to lose that game. Overall, I am pleased with the way I have started in the tournament.

MK: How would you rate your team's performance this season as you have won two and lost two?

Surender Gill: It was also heartening to see Pardeep (Narwal) bhai do so well in that game. We definitely saw a glimpse of that old Pardeep Narwal against the Bengaluru Bulls. He is one of the most experienced players on the side so his mere presence on the mat gives us a lot of confidence and motivation. Personally, for me, it is an honour to raid alongside a player like him. I get to learn a lot from him about how to play under pressure.

MK: Pardeep Narwal seems to have regained his lost touch this season. He seems to have found his form and rhythm back. How good is it news for the team?

Surender Gill: It is indeed positive news because when a star raider roars back to form it lifts the morale of his team and puts the opposition under a lot of pressure at the same time. They can't take us lightly from the start of the match and that will be a big boost for the side going into the upcoming matches.

MK: How balanced do you think UP Yoddhas are in this tournament?

Surender Gill: I think we have a pretty balanced side. We have a good mix of defenders, raiders and all-rounders.

MK: What was coach Jasveer Singh's message for the team before the start of the tournament?

Surender Gill: Our coach consistently maintained that we shouldn't take undue pressure upon ourselves both on and off the mat. We should look to enjoy the game of kabaddi and not think too much about the result. He has been very supportive and backs us all.

MK: A strong defence has always been the hallmark of UP Yoddhas. What is your analysis of your team's defence?

Surender Gill: It is true that raiders win you games but defenders win you tournaments. I believe our defence is very strong. The defenders took some time to gel up but the coordination is back now and we are going to take it forward. The best thing (this season) is that our raiders are complimenting the defenders well and that makes us a dangerous side. No team can take us lightly.

MK: What does the team do when not playing or practising?

Surender Gill: We try and spend time together as it helps in team bonding. We try to have some fun and look to keep the mood of the squad lighter.

MK: The players are no more living in the bio-bubble this year and the fans are back in the stadium this season. How big of a morale booster is it?

Surender Gill: It is a confidence booster for us because the presence of fans and their support during the match increases our confidence. Players definitely get pumped up when the crowd gets behind him and cheers for him. Fans back in the stadium are good for the league. But we won't be able to play in front of our home crowd. When UP Yoddhas play in Delhi-NCR and Haryana, we have a lot of supporters in the arena. So, we'll definitely miss our home crowd but happy that the fans are back in the stadium nonetheless.

MK: Which team according to you is the toughest in the tournament?

Surender Gill: UP Yoddhas are the strongest (laughs). But at the same time, we are not going to take any team lightly because every franchise can beat anyone on its day. We are going to leave no stone unturned and lift the PKL title. I strongly believe we have all the firepower required to clinch the elusive trophy.

MK: What are the discussions happening on the mat whenever the game is headed for a tight finish?

Surender Gill: The coach advises us to work on the department that is lagging behind. During the crunch moments, we try and make our defence watertight if we are leaking too many points and if the raiding department is a concern we make changes in our offence. We constantly try to keep ourselves calm during tense situations as the team that controls its nerves better wins.