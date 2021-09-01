PKL Auction 2021: Dabang Delhi Squad 2021: Players List and Full Team, Purse Remaining for Season 8

After a two-year gap due to the coronavirus pandemic, the upcoming season of the PKL is set to get underway in December. The New Young Players (NYP) draft was carried out on August 29, while the overseas and Category A players and Category A (domestic players) went under the hammer on August 30. The auction for the players in categories B, C, and D took place on August 31.

PKL Auction 2021: Full list of most expensive Indian & overseas buys; Pardeep Narwal, Siddharth Desai top bids

Dabang Delhi made their costliest purchase in all-rounder Sandeep Narwal by acquiring his services for Rs 60 Lacs. Sandeep had been part of the franchise in the past.

The franchise also bolstered its squad by roping in senior India raider Ajay Thakur for Rs 46 Lac. Thakur - who has been a stalwart of the game - was released by Tamil Thalaivas earlier last month.

The franchise also bought its dependable defender from the previous season, Joginder Singh Narwal at a base price of Rs 20 Lac. Joginder led the Dabang Delhi side in the PKL 7 season, where they finished as runners-up.

PKL Auction 2021: The Complete List of Sold and Unsold Domestic Players

Delhi further strengthened its defence by roping in senior right and left cover defender Jeeva Kumar for Rs 44 lac. It also bought senior all-rounder Manjeet Chhillar at a base price of 20 lac.

Iranian raider Emad Sedaghat Nia was purchased for Rs 10.2 lac and emerged as the most expensive overseas player for the side. Defender Mohammad Malak was another overseas player bought by the Delhi franchise at the auction.

The owners also retained a lot of existing new young players like Mohit, Vijay, Naveen Kumar, Neeraj Narwal, Sumit, and Balram for the upcoming season.

With the three-day auction completed, here's how the Dabang Delhi KC squad looks like ahead of the eighth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Dabang Delhi KC Full Squad, Total Money Spent, Purse Remaining ahead of the PKL 2021 Season:

Purse Amount: Rs 4.40 cr

Total Spent: Rs 3.98 cr

Remaining Purse: 41.71 lac

Total Players bought at the auction:

Raiders: 5

Defenders: 6

All-rounders: 4

List of players retained:

Elite Retained Players:

Vijay - All Rounder

Neeraj Narwal - Raider

Retained Young Players

Naveen Kumar - (Raider) Existing New Young Players

Balram - All-Rounder

Sumit - Defender

Mohit - Defender

Players bought at auction:

Sushant Sail - Raider, Category-C - Rs 10 lac

Manjeet Chhillar - All-Rounder, Category-B - Rs 20 lac

Vikas Defender - Left Corner, Category-D - Rs 6 lac

Ajay Thakur - Raider, Category-B - Rs 46 lac

Jeeva Kumar - Defender - Right And Left Cover, Category-B - Rs 44 lac

Joginder Singh Narwal - Defender - Left Corner, Category-B - Rs 20 lac

Sandeep Narwal - All-Rounder, Category-B - Rs 60 lac

Emad Sedaghat Nia - Raider, Category-C - Rs 10.20 lac

Mohammad Malak - Defender, Category-C - Rs 10 lac