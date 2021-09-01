PKL Auction 2021: Jaipur Pink Panthers: Full list of players bought, Costliest buy, Purse remaining

Jaipur Pink Panthers strengthened their squad which now comprises seven raiders, eight defenders, and three all-rounders. After a two-year gap due to the coronavirus pandemic, the upcoming season of the PKL is set to get underway in December.

The New Young Players (NYP) draft was carried out on August 29, while the overseas and Category A players and Category A (domestic players) went under the hammer on August 30. The auction for the players in categories B, C, and D took place on August 31.

Over 190 players were sold to the 12 franchises teams with as many as 10 Final Bid Match (FBM) cards being used. The auction witnessed teams spend Rs 48.22 Cr in total, across the various categories of players being auctioned.

Category-B Raider, Arjun Deshwal, became the most expensive buy for the franchise as Pink Panthers placed a bid of Rs 96 lac for him. The raider - who was the surprise pick of the auction - almost became a millionaire as he ended up as the third-highest buy of the auction, after Pardeep Narwal (Rs 1.65 crore) and Siddharth Desai (Rs 1.30 crore).

The Jaipur-based franchise had already retained elite defenders Amit Hooda and Vishal before the auction process. The franchise also showed faith in young player Nitin Rawal.

Purse Amount, Total Money Spent, Purse Remaining ahead of the PKL 2021 Season:

Purse Amount: Rs 4.40 cr

Total Spent: Rs 3.87 cr

Remaining Purse: Rs 53.29 lac

Full squad composition after auction:

Raiders: 8

Defenders: 5

All-rounders: 3

Jaipur Pink Panthers retained players:

Elite Retained Players

Amit Hooda - Defender

Vishal - Defender

Retained Young Players

Nitin Rawal - All Rounder

Existing New Young Players

Sachin Narwal - All-rounder

Pavan TR - Defender

Sushil Gulia - Raider

Elavarasan A - Defender

Players bought at the auction:

Shaul Kumar - Defender - Right Corner, Category-C - Rs 10 lac

Amit Nagar - Raider, Category-C - Rs 10 lac

Ashok - Raider, Category-C - Rs 10 lac

Amit - Defender - Right Cover, Category-C - Rs 20 lac

Arjun Deshwal - Raider, Category-B - Rs 96 lac

Naveen - Raider, Category-B - Rs 22 lac

Dharmaraj Cheralathan - Defender - Right And Left Corner, Category-B - Rs 20 lac

Sandeep Kumar Dhull - Defender - Left Corner, Category-A - Rs 45 lac

Deepak Niwas Hooda - All-Rounder, Category-A - Rs 55 lac

Amir Hossein Mohammadmaleki - Raider, Category-C - Rs 10 lac

Mohammad Amin Nosrati - Raider, Category-C - Rs 11 lac