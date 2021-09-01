PKL Auction 2021: Patna Pirates: Full list of players bought, Full Squad, Costliest buy, Purse Remaining

After a two-year gap due to the coronavirus pandemic, the upcoming season of the PKL is set to get underway in December. The New Young Players (NYP) draft was carried out on August 29, while the overseas and Category A players and Category A (domestic players) went under the hammer on August 30. The auction for the players in categories B, C, and D took place on August 31.

Pirates roped in raider Sachin Tanwar after bidding for a massive Rs 84 Lac. They also spent money on raider Prashant Kumar Rai (Rs 55 Lakh) and shelled out Rs 31.50 on defender Sunil.

PKL Auction 2021: Full list of most expensive Indian & overseas buys; Pardeep Narwal, Siddharth Desai top bids

The franchise made the most expensive foreign signing for a season foreign by splurging Rs 31 Lac on Iranian all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh.

Monu Goyat, who was a part of the side that won the title in 2017, returned to the side at a base price of Rs 20 lac.

Korean raider Jang Kun Lee has also returned to the side after the franchise placed a bid of Rs 20.50 lac for him.

PKL Auction 2021: The Complete List of Sold and Unsold Domestic Players

With the three-day auction completed, here's how the Patna Pirates squad looks like ahead of the eighth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Patna Pirates Full Squad, Total Money Spent, Purse Remaining ahead of the PKL 2021 Season:

Purse Amount: Rs 4.40 cr

Total Spent: Rs 3.87 cr

Remaining Purse: Rs 53.29 lac

Total Players bought at the auction:

Raiders: 8

Defenders: 5

All-rounders: 3

Full list of retained players:

Elite Retained Players

Neeraj Kumar - Defender

Monu - Raider

Existing New Young Players

Sahil Mann - All-Rounder

Rajveersinh Pratap Rao Chavan - Raider

Mohit - Raider

Full list of players bought at auction:

Monu Goyat - Raider, Category-B - Rs 20 lac

Guman Singh - Raider, Category-C - 18.50 lac

Shubham Shinde - Defender - Right Corner, Category-C - Rs 10 lac

Sandeep - Defender - Left Corner, Category-C - Rs 10 lac

Sourav Gulia - Defender, Category-C - Rs 10 lac

Sajin Chandrasekar - All Rounder, Category-C - Rs 10 lac

Sunil - Defender - Right Corner, Category-B - Rs 31.50 lac

Sachin - Raider, Category-A - Rs 84 lac

Prashanth Kumar Rai - Raider, Category-A - Rs 55 lac

Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh - All-Rounder, Category-C - Rs 31 lac

Jangkun Lee - Raider, Category-B - Rs 20.50 lac