PKL Auction 2021: Patna Pirates: Full list of players bought, Full Squad, Costliest buy, Purse Remaining

New Delhi, Sep 1: Three-time Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) champions shocked everyone by releasing their star raider Pardeep Narwal ahead of the PKL Auction 2021. The Patna-based franchise, however, made some interesting buys in the PKL Auction during the three-day bidding process that took place in Mumbai on August 29, 30, and 31.
After a two-year gap due to the coronavirus pandemic, the upcoming season of the PKL is set to get underway in December. The New Young Players (NYP) draft was carried out on August 29, while the overseas and Category A players and Category A (domestic players) went under the hammer on August 30. The auction for the players in categories B, C, and D took place on August 31.
Pirates roped in raider Sachin Tanwar after bidding for a massive Rs 84 Lac. They also spent money on raider Prashant Kumar Rai (Rs 55 Lakh) and shelled out Rs 31.50 on defender Sunil.
PKL Auction 2021: Full list of most expensive Indian & overseas buys; Pardeep Narwal, Siddharth Desai top bids
The franchise made the most expensive foreign signing for a season foreign by splurging Rs 31 Lac on Iranian all-rounder Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh.
Monu Goyat, who was a part of the side that won the title in 2017, returned to the side at a base price of Rs 20 lac.
Korean raider Jang Kun Lee has also returned to the side after the franchise placed a bid of Rs 20.50 lac for him.
PKL Auction 2021: The Complete List of Sold and Unsold Domestic Players
With the three-day auction completed, here's how the Patna Pirates squad looks like ahead of the eighth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.
Patna Pirates Full Squad, Total Money Spent, Purse Remaining ahead of the PKL 2021 Season:
Purse Amount: Rs 4.40 cr
Total Spent: Rs 3.87 cr
Remaining Purse: Rs 53.29 lac
Total Players bought at the auction:
Raiders: 8
Defenders: 5
All-rounders: 3
Full list of retained players:
Elite Retained Players
Neeraj Kumar - Defender
Monu - Raider
Existing New Young Players
Sahil Mann - All-Rounder
Rajveersinh Pratap Rao Chavan - Raider
Mohit - Raider
Full list of players bought at auction:
Monu Goyat - Raider, Category-B - Rs 20 lac
Guman Singh - Raider, Category-C - 18.50 lac
Shubham Shinde - Defender - Right Corner, Category-C - Rs 10 lac
Sandeep - Defender - Left Corner, Category-C - Rs 10 lac
Sourav Gulia - Defender, Category-C - Rs 10 lac
Sajin Chandrasekar - All Rounder, Category-C - Rs 10 lac
Sunil - Defender - Right Corner, Category-B - Rs 31.50 lac
Sachin - Raider, Category-A - Rs 84 lac
Prashanth Kumar Rai - Raider, Category-A - Rs 55 lac
Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh - All-Rounder, Category-C - Rs 31 lac
Jangkun Lee - Raider, Category-B - Rs 20.50 lac
