PKL Auction 2021: Telugu Titans' raider Siddharth Desai reacts after joining the crorepati club again

The auction process witnessed teams spend a total of Rs 48.22 Crore, across various categories of players being auctioned.

Telugu Titans made a bid of Rs 1.30 crore to retain Siddharth Desai for the next season. It was the second time in a row when the 6'2 tall raider crossed the 1 crore mark.

Telugu Titans Squad 2021: Players List and Full Team for PKL Season 8

After becoming the second costliest player of the auction process, Siddharth told broadcasters Star Sports, "Telugu Titans is home to me, and I'm glad to be back to where I belong. Our coach Jagdish knows my fitness levels and mindset very well, he understands my game and that will help me perform better. Telugu Titans have built a great squad - It will be a different experience to raid with Rohit Kumar, I am looking forward to learning from him and making my game even more challenging for the opponents."

While talking about a successful auction and a squad that is competitive and balanced, the Hyderabad-based franchise's owner Srinivas Sreeramaneni said, "We always wanted Siddharth Desai, as the team is centred around him - we wanted one powerful raider, we have always done that, previously with Rahul and now with Siddharth. We also wanted an experienced raider - Rohit has captained before and won two championships: Patna and Bengaluru. He can lead the team and the pace."