PKL Auction 2021: The Complete List of Sold and Unsold Domestic Players

After only four players were drafted during day one of the three-day auction on Sunday (August 29), 42 foreign players went under the hammer on Monday (August 30) with 22 players being sold. But, the franchises broke the bank in the evening session with Pardeep Narwal fetching the biggest price.

While UP Yoddha bought record-breaker Pardeep for a whopping 1.65 Crores, which was the highest price paid for a player in PKL auction history, Telugu Titans used the Final Bid Match (FBM) card to re-sign Siddharth Desai for 1.30 Crores.

PKL Auction 2021: Full List of Foreign buys and New Young Players Draft

The other top buys were Manjeet, Sachin, Rohit Gulia and Chandran Ranjit who fetched a value of 80 Lakhs or more as all the 19 players were sold in the Category A Domestic players round of the PKL auction.

In Category B, only the all rounders went under the hammer on Monday (August 30) and out of the four player only two were sold, while the other two remained unsold.

Meanwhile, Arjun Deshwal, Ajay Thakur and Nitin Tomar all went for big bucks in third day of the auction on Tuesday (August 31) that featured Category B, C and D as well as unallocated players.

Notable Unsold Players List - Category B

Ran Singh - All Rounder

Anil Kumar - Defender

Mohit Chhillar - Defender

Jaideep - Defender

Vikas Kale - Defender

Vishal Mane - Defender

Nilesh Salunke - Raider

Rohit Baliyan - Raider

Here we take a look at the full list of players sold in Domestic Players auction on August 30 and August 31:

PLAYER POSITION CATEGORY BASE PRICE FRANCHISE SOLD PRICE Deepak Niwas Hooda All Rounder A 30 Lakhs Jaipur Pink Panthers 55 Lakhs (FBM) Rohit Gulia All Rounder A 30 Lakhs Haryana Steelers 83 Lakhs Ravinder Pahal Defender A 30 Lakhs Gujarat Giants 74 Lakhs Vishal Bharadwaj Defender A 30 Lakhs Telugu Titans 60 Lakhs Baldev Singh Defender A 30 Lakhs Puneri Paltan 60 Lakhs Surender Singh Defender A 30 Lakhs Telugu Titans 55 Lakhs Sandeep Dhull Defender A 30 Lakhs Jaipur Pink Panthers 55 Lakhs (FBM) Surjeet Singh Defender A 30 Lakhs Tamil Thalaivas 75 Lakhs Mahender Singh Defender A 30 Lakhs Bengaluru Bulls 50 Lakhs (FBM) K Prapanjan Raider A 30 Lakhs Tamil Thalaivas 71 Lakhs Siddharth Desai Raider A 30 Lakhs Telugu Titans 1.3 Crores Rahul Chaudhari Raider A 30 Lakhs Puneri Paltan 40 Lakhs Pardeep Narwal Raider A 30 Lakhs UP Yoddha 1.65 Crores Manjeet Raider A 30 Lakhs Tamil Thalaivas 92 Lakhs Rohit Kumar Raider A 30 Lakhs Telugu Titans 36 Lakhs Chandran Ranjit Raider A 30 Lakhs Bengaluru Bulls 80 Lakhs Prashanth Kumar Rai Raider A 30 Lakhs Patna Pirates 55 Lakhs Sachin Raider A 30 Lakhs Patna Pirates 84 Lakhs Shrikant Jadhav Raider A 30 Lakhs UP Yoddha 72 Lakhs (FBM) Vikas Jaglan All rounder B 20 Lakhs Haryana Steelers 20 Lakhs Sandeep Narwal All rounder B 20 Lakhs Dabang Delhi 60 Lakhs Dharmaraj Cheralathan Defender B 20 Lacs Jaipur Pink Panthers 20 Lacs Joginder Singh Narwal Defender B 20 Lakhs Dabang Delhi 20 Lakhs Sunil Defender B Unallocated Patna Pirates 31.50 Lakhs Jeeva Kumar Defender B 20 Lakhs Dabang Delhi 44 Lakhs Ravi Kumar Defender B 20 Lakhs Haryana Steelers 27.50 Lakhs (FBM) Surender Nada Defender B 20 Lakhs Haryana Steelers 20 Lakhs Nitin Tomar Raider B 20 Lakhs Puneri Paltan 61 Lakhs (FBM) More GB Raider B 20 Lakhs Bengaluru Bulls 25 Lakhs Deepak Narwal Raider B 20 Lakhs Bengaluru Bulls 26.50 Lakhs Ajith V Kumar Raider B 20 Lakhs U Mumba 25 Lakhs Sukesh Hegde Raider B 20 Lakhs Bengal Warriors 30 Lakhs (FBM) Naveen Raider B 20 Lakhs Jaipur Pink Panthers 22 Lakhs Sonu Raider B 20 Lakhs Gujarat Giants 20 Lakhs (FBM) Arjun Deshwal Raider B 20 Lakhs Jaipur Pink Panthers 96 Lakhs Sumit Singh Raider B 20 Lakhs Bengal Warriors 20 Lakhs Ajay Thakur Raider B 20 Lakhs Dabang Delhi 46 Lakhs Manoj Gowda K All Rounder C 10 Lakhs Bengal Warriors 10 Lakhs Sajin Chandrasekar All Rounder C 10 Lakhs Patna Pirates 10 Lakhs Rajesh Narwal All Rounder C 10 Lakhs Haryana Steelers 10 Lakhs Brijendra Singh Chaudhary All Rounder C 10 Lakhs Haryana Steelers 55 Lakhs Sourabh Tanaji Patil All Rounder C 10 Lakhs Tamil Thalaivas 15 Lakhs Ajay Ghanghas All Rounder C 10 Lakhs Haryana Steelers 10 Lakhs Gurdeep All Rounder C 10 Lakhs UP Yoddha 10 Lakhs E Subash All Rounder C 10 Lakhs Puneri Paltan 10 Lakhs Pankaj All Rounder C 10 Lakhs U Mumba 10 Lakhs Sombir Defender C 10 Lakhs Puneri Paltan 34.50 Lakhs Vijin Thangadurai Defender C 10 Lakhs Bengal Warriors 10 Lakhs Amit Defender C 10 Lakhs Jaipur Pink Panthers 20 Lakhs Rinku Defender C 10 Lakhs U Mumba 32 Lakhs Praveen Defender C 10 Lakhs Bengal Warriors 10 Lakhs Sourav Gulia Defender C 10 Lakhs Patna Pirates 10 Lakhs Rohit Banne Defender C 10 Lakhs Bengal Warriors 10 Lakhs Sandeep Kandola Defender C 10 Lakhs Telugu Titans 59.50 Lakhs Gaurav Kumar Defender C 10 Lakhs UP Yoddha 10 Lakhs Rajesh Gurjar Defender C 10 Lakhs Haryana Steelers 10 Lakhs Sunil Siddhgavali Defender C 10 Lakhs U Mumba 10 Lakhs Sandeep Defender C 10 Lakhs Patna Pirates 10 Lakhs Mayur Jagannath Kadam Defender C 10 Lakhs Bengaluru Bulls 15 Lakhs Ruturaj Shivaji Koravi Defender C 10 Lakhs Telugu Titans 19.80 Lakhs Darshan J Defender C 10 Lakhs Bengal Warriors 10 Lakhs Adarsh T Defender C 10 Lakhs Telugu Titans 10 Lakhs Ankit Defender C 10 Lakhs Bengaluru Bulls 10 Lakhs Shubham Shinde Defender C 10 Lakhs Patna Pirates 10 Lakhs Sachin Vittala Defender C 10 Lakhs Bengal Warriors 17.50 Lakhs Karamvir Defender C 10 Lakhs Puneri Paltan 10 Lakhs Ajeet Defender C 10 Lakhs U Mumba 10 Lakhs Mahendra Ganesh Rajput Raider C 10 Lakhs Gujarat Giants 15 Lakhs Akash Pikalmunde Raider C 10 Lakhs Bengal Warriors 17 Lakhs Rathan K Raider C 10 Lakhs Gujarat Giants 25 Lakhs Sahil Raider C 10 Lakhs UP Yoddha 10 Lakhs Ashok Raider C 10 Lakhs Jaipur Pink Panthers 10 lakhs Bhavani Rajput Raider C 10 Lakhs Tamil Thalaivas 10 Lakhs Maninder Singh Raider C 10 Lakhs Gujarat Giants 10 Lakhs Harshit Yadav Raider C 10 Lakhs Gujarat Giants 10 Lakhs Jashandeep Singh Raider C 10 Lakhs U Mumba 10 Lakhs Rahul Rana Raider C 10 Lakhs U Mumba 10 Lakhs Guman Singh Raider C 10 Lakhs Patna Pirates 18.50 Lakhs Vishwas S Raider C 10 Lakhs Puneri Paltan 10 Lakhs Ajinkya Ashok Pawar Raider C 10 Lakhs Tamil Thalaivas 19.50 Lakhs Gulveer Singh Raider C 10 Lakhs UP Yoddha 10 Lakhs Rohit Raghav All Rounder D 6 Lakhs Bengal Warriors 6 Lakhs Abinesh Nadarajan Defender D 6 Lakhs Puneri Paltan 6 Lakhs Vikas Defender D 6 Lakhs Dabang Delhi 6 Lakhs G Raju Raider D 6 Lakhs Telugu Titans 6 Lakhs Ankit Raider C 10 Lakhs UP Yoddha 10 Lakhs Amit Chauhan Raider D 6 Lakhs Telugu Titans 6 Lakhs Manjeet Chillar All Rounder B 20 Lakhs Dabang Delhi 20 Lakhs C Arun Defender C 10 Lakhs Telugu Titans 10 Lakhs Sahil Defender C 10 Lakhs Tamil Thalaivas 10 Lakhs Amit Nagar Raider C 10 Lakhs Jaipur Pink Panthers 10 Lakhs Rishank Devadiga Raider B 20 Lakhs Bengal Warriors 20 Lakhs Monu Goyat Raider B 20 Lakhs Patna Pirates 20 Lakhs Sourav Kumar Defender D 6 Lakhs Puneri Paltan 6 Lakhs Athul MS Raider B 20 Lakhs Tamil Thalaivas 30 Lacs Vikas Defender C 10 Lakhs Bengaluru Bulls 10 Lakhs Girish Maruti Ernak Defender B 20 Lakhs Gujarat Giants 20 Lakhs Shaul Kumar Defender C 10 Lakhs Jaipur Pink Panthers 10 Lakhs Ashish Kumar Sangwan All Rounder C 10 Lakhs U Mumba 10 Lakhs Pardeep Kumar Raider C 10 Lakhs Gujarat Giants 10 Lakhs Sagar B. Krishna All Rounder C 10 Lakhs Tamil Thalaivas 10 Lakhs Aashish Nagar Defender C 10 Lakhs UP Yoddha 10 Lakhs Sushant Sail Raider C 10 Lakhs Dabang Delhi 10 Lakhs Ajay Kumar Raider C 10 Lakhs Gujarat Giants 10 Lakhs Santhapanaselvam All Rounder C 10 Lakhs Tamil Thalaivas 10 Lakhs