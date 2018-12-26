PKL: Bengal Warriors beat Bengaluru Bulls 37-31

Bengal Warriors fine home streak continued with Maninder Singh leading their charge with 16 raid points. A five-point raid by Maninder turned the match in Bengal Warriors’ favour. Jang Kun Lee scored 7 points and also became the first foreign player to reach the 400 raid point landmark in the history of Pro Kabaddi League.

For Bengaluru Bulls, Pawan Sehrawat scored 10 points but his team squandered a big advantage in the second half. Both these teams are already assured of a place in the playoffs.

Pawan Sehrawat picked two raid points as Bengaluru led 3-0 after two minutes. Jang Kun Lee opened Bengal Warriors raiding account. Maninder Singh made a two-point raid in the fourth minute as Bengal Warriors trailed 4-5.

After 10 minutes of play, Bengal Warriors led 8-7 and the match was evenly poised. Jang Kun Lee made a two-point raid in the 17th minute as Bengal Warriors trailed 12-14. Bengal Warriors defence had a quiet first half and scored just two tackle points. At the end of the first half, Bengaluru Bulls led 15-12.

Bengaluru Bulls inflicted an all out in the 24th minute to lead 21-15. Post the all out Bengal Warriors woke up and went on an excellent run. They didn’t allow any easy points to Bengaluru Bulls. Bengal inflicted an all out to lead 26-25 but the pivotal moment came when Maninder Singh produced a terrific raid. In one raid, Singh scored five raid points and put Bengal Warriors in command. Another all out was inflicted by Bengal Warriors which assured them of a comfortable victory.

