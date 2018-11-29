PKL: Bengal Warriors fightback to down Bengaluru Bulls

Maninder Singh was the star man for Bengal Warriors and he scored 17 raid points to lead his team to victory. Ravindra Ramesh also chipped in with eight crucial points for the winning team.

Bengal Warriors trailed by 7 points after the first half but inflicted three all outs in 12 minutes to complete a brilliant comeback. Bengal’s defence also had a strong game in the second half to contain Bengaluru raiders. Bengaluru Bulls paid the price for a poor second half as they have now not beaten Bengal Warriors in this season of Pro Kabaddi League.

Rohit Kumar and Pawan Sehrawat began brightly as their raid points gave Bengal Warriors 4-2 lead in the fifth minute. Bengal Warriors’ reliance on Maninder Singh was getting exposed as he was the lone scorer for them in the first seven minutes of the match.

Bengaluru Bulls inflicted the first all out of the match in the 7th minute to lead 10-2. Maninder Singh scored his third raid point in the 10th minute as Bengal Warriors trailed 3-13.

Ravindra Ramesh made a two-point raid to reduce the deficit to nine points for Bengal Warriors. It took Bengal Warriors 18 minutes to score their first tackle point of the match. Bengal Warriors ended the first half strongly as they reduced Bengaluru Bulls to just two men and trailed 12-19.

Bengal Warriors inflicted an all out in the 22nd minute to trail 16-21. Bengal continued to get points as their defence got their act together and Maninder picked up the raid points. The deficit was reduced to just two points after 23 minutes and Bengal Warriors looked in ascendancy.

Bengaluru Bulls were looking in disarray as they were on the verge of suffering another all out in the 25th minute. Bengal Warriors took the lead for the first time in the second half. Another all out was inflicted by Bengal Warriors in the 27th minute as they led 27-24.

Maninder Singh’s brilliant super raid in the 31st minute once again reduced Bengaluru Bulls to two men. A two-point raid in the next minute by Maninder Singh led to another all out meaning Bengal Warriors led 38-28.

Rohit Kumar attempted to revive Bengaluru Bulls with a couple of raid points but it wasn’t enough in the end.

