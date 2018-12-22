PKL: Bengal Warriors hammer Patna Pirates

Maninder Singh top scored with 11 points and Surjeet Singh was a rock at the back and contained Pirates’ danger man Pardeep Narwal. Narwal had a quiet night by his high standards and scored 7 points.

Vijay top scored for Patna with 8 points. The defeat means that Patna Pirates’ hopes of qualifying for the playoffs got a massive jolt. Bengal Warriors meanwhile have ensured their spot in the playoffs.

Pardeep Narwal made a strong start getting two points with his first raid.

Patna were in the match for just four minutes as they were level with Warriors on 4-4. From that moment Bengal Warriors switched gears and went on a momentous run. In the 9th minute Bengal inflicted an all out to lead 13-6. Pardeep Narwal scored his third point of the match in the 14th minute as Patna Pirates trailed 10-15. Maninder Singh made a two-point raid in the 20th minute as Bengal Warriors led 20-10 at the end of the first half.

A super tackle on Pardeep Narwal in the 23rd minute gave the Warriors 23-14 lead. Vijay scored with two consecutive raids as Patna trailed 17-24 after 26 minutes. Bengal Warriors sealed Patna’s fate in the 29th minute as they inflicted an all out to lead 33-17.

With Pardeep Narwal struggling and their defence unable to contain Bengal Warriors raiders the Pirates were staring at a heavy defeat.

In the last 10 minutes, Patna tried hard to reduce the deficit but Bengal Warriors were relentless. The last five minutes of the match were a quiet affair as Bengal Warriors took their foot off the pedal. Still, it was enough to register a resounding win against the defending champions.

